HDFC Bank shares inches close to record high after announcement of Q2 results 2025 date; will it climb to a new peak?

Stock market today: HDFC Bank shares witnessed strong buying during the early morning dealings on Tuesday. HDFC Bank share price today opened higher at ₹1,965 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹1,974.40 per share within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. While climbing to this intraday high, HDFC Bank share price came close to its lifetime high of ₹1,996.30 apiece on the NSE.

HDFC Bank news On Monday evening, HDFC Bank had informed the Indian stock market bourses about the board meeting to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the April-June 2025 quarter. The private lender said in an exchange filing that board meeting has been fixed on 19 July 2025 to consider and approve the unaudited Q2 results 2025.

"We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Limited (“the Bank”) is scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 19, 2025 to inter-alia consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Bank for the quarter ending June 30, 2025," HDFC Bank said in its exchange filing.

"We also wish to inform you that the window for trading in securities of the Bank shall remain closed from Tuesday, June 24, 2025 to Monday, July 21, 2025 (both days inclusive) for the designated employees and their immediate relatives pursuant to the Bank’s share dealing code," HDFC Bank added.

HDFC Bank share price target Expecting more upside in HDFC Bank shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “HDFC Bank share price looks strong on the technical chart and it may soon touch ₹2,200 after giving a fresh breakout above the existing hurdle placed at ₹2,000 apiece levels. Those who have HDFC Bank shares in their portfolio are advised to hold the stock for the short-term target of ₹2,200.” However, he suggested a strict stop loss at ₹1930 while holding the scrip for the above-mentioned target.

On suggestion to those who want to add HDFC Bank shares in their portfolio, Sumeet Bagadia said, “Fresh investors can buy and hold HDFC Bank shares at thecurrent market price and keep on adding until it is sustaining above ₹1930. On breaching above the immediate target of ₹2,000 to ₹2,050, HDFC Bank share price may soon touch ₹2,200 apiece levels.”