HDFC Bank stock grabs investor interest on likely MSCI flow
Investors anticipate that the stock could attract MSCI inflows of $3.5-4 billion if the weight of the stock doubles on the MSCI India Index at the upcoming quarterly review in August.
Mumbai: HDFC Bank could test its record high over the next few weeks if the momentum on the counter sustains on anticipation that the stock could attract MSCI inflows of $3.5-4 billion if the weight of the stock doubles on the MSCI India Index at the upcoming quarterly review in August, analysts said.
