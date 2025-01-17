HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund performance review analysis for January

HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund -Direct Plan - Growth Option performance review analysis for January: HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund -Direct Plan - Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Anand Laddha,Dhruv Muchhal, remains a prominent player in the Value. HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹7251.60 crore. Under the guidance of Anand Laddha,Dhruv Muchhal, the fund adheres to its objective of to achieve capital appreciation/income in the long term by primarily investing in undervalued stocks. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. This detailed review of HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund returned -3.02%, showing a negative delta of -2.10% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.45% against the NIFTY 500’s -6.48%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -4.82% -6.94% 2.12% 1 Year 14.20% 10.83% 3.37% 3 Years 53.41% 36.86% 16.55% 5 Years 145.91% 113.45% 32.46%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 24.68% Software & Programming 9.73% Biotechnology & Drugs 7.56% Construction Services 7.06% Communications Services 4.27% Beverages (Alcoholic) 3.97% Electric Utilities 3.54% Consumer Financial Services 3.1% Personal & Household Prods. 2.93% Misc. Fabricated Products 2.83% Construction - Raw Materials 2.32% Investment Services 2.28% Real Estate Operations 2.18% Recreational Products 2.01% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 1.77% Insurance (Life) 1.63% Aerospace & Defense 1.62% Auto & Truck Parts 1.58% Tobacco 1.43% Healthcare Facilities 1.2% Oil & Gas - Integrated 0.89% Tires 0.88% Natural Gas Utilities 0.79% Coal 0.77% Oil & Gas Operations 0.71% Apparel/Accessories 0.6% Retail (Apparel) 0.56% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 0.48% Motion Pictures 0.47% Electronic Instr. & Controls 0.46% Computer Services 0.46% Misc. Capital Goods 0.44% Misc. Transportation 0.44% Iron & Steel 0.4% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 0.38% Retail (Drugs) 0.35% Air Courier 0.32% Broadcasting & Cable TV 0.14%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.21, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.89 and 0.81, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.24% for one year, 13.45% for three years, and 19.61% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Acme Solar Holdings 0.56% 1725177 40.66 Vishal Mega Mart 0.24% 1602460 17.06

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

