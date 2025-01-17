HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund performance review analysis for January

HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Livemint
Published17 Jan 2025, 12:02 PM IST
Advertisement
HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund performance review analysis for January

HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund -Direct Plan - Growth Option performance review analysis for January: HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund -Direct Plan - Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Anand Laddha,Dhruv Muchhal, remains a prominent player in the Value. HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 7251.60 crore. Under the guidance of Anand Laddha,Dhruv Muchhal, the fund adheres to its objective of to achieve capital appreciation/income in the long term by primarily investing in undervalued stocks. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. This detailed review of HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Performance Analysis:

Over the past week, HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund returned -3.02%, showing a negative delta of -2.10% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.45% against the NIFTY 500’s -6.48%.

Advertisement

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -4.82% -6.94% 2.12%
1 Year 14.20% 10.83% 3.37%
3 Years 53.41% 36.86% 16.55%
5 Years 145.91% 113.45% 32.46%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
ICICI Bank7.25%
HDFC Bank6.97%
Infosys4.82%
Bharti Airtel4.27%
Axis Bank3.74%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks24.68%
Software & Programming9.73%
Biotechnology & Drugs7.56%
Construction Services7.06%
Communications Services4.27%
Beverages (Alcoholic)3.97%
Electric Utilities3.54%
Consumer Financial Services3.1%
Personal & Household Prods.2.93%
Misc. Fabricated Products2.83%
Construction - Raw Materials2.32%
Investment Services2.28%
Real Estate Operations2.18%
Recreational Products2.01%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers1.77%
Insurance (Life)1.63%
Aerospace & Defense1.62%
Auto & Truck Parts1.58%
Tobacco1.43%
Healthcare Facilities1.2%
Oil & Gas - Integrated0.89%
Tires0.88%
Natural Gas Utilities0.79%
Coal0.77%
Oil & Gas Operations0.71%
Apparel/Accessories0.6%
Retail (Apparel)0.56%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery0.48%
Motion Pictures0.47%
Electronic Instr. & Controls0.46%
Computer Services0.46%
Misc. Capital Goods0.44%
Misc. Transportation0.44%
Iron & Steel0.4%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures0.38%
Retail (Drugs)0.35%
Air Courier0.32%
Broadcasting & Cable TV0.14%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.21, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.89 and 0.81, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

Advertisement

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.24% for one year, 13.45% for three years, and 19.61% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Acme Solar Holdings0.56%172517740.66
Vishal Mega Mart0.24%160246017.06

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
SBI Life Insurance Company945209.0850000.0118.19
Godrej Consumer Products967397.0867397.093.86
Au Small Finance Bank1195387.01095387.061.25
Eicher Motors140000.0120000.057.87
Maruti Suzuki India60000.050000.054.30
Techno Electric & Engineering331244.0316115.049.66
Equitas Small Finance Bank8587673.07587673.048.58

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Infosys1875000.01860000.0349.68
HCL Technologies950000.0935000.0179.28
Phoenix Mills760000.0750000.0122.55
Radico Khaitan460000.0450000.0117.27
Ashoka Buildcon2552877.01389936.043.26
Max Healthcare Institute388328.0370000.041.75
P N Gadgil Jewellers232245.0130216.08.67
Gujarat Industries Power Company252081.0160723.03.67

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsHDFC Capital Builder Value Fund performance review analysis for January
First Published:17 Jan 2025, 12:02 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts