HDFC Dividend Yield Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: HDFC Dividend Yield Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Gopal Agrawal,Dhruv Muchhal, remains a prominent player in the Dividend Yield. HDFC Dividend Yield Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹6124.17 crore. Under the guidance of Gopal Agrawal,Dhruv Muchhal, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide capital appreciation and/or dividend distribution by predominantly investing in a well-diversified portfolio of equity and equity related instruments of dividend yielding companies. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, HDFC Dividend Yield Fund returned 0.98%, showing a positive delta of 2.18%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 2.13%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|Nifty 50 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|7.72%
|4.08%
|3.64%
|1 Year
|27.35%
|16.38%
|10.97%
|3 Years
|23.12%
|40.22%
|-17.10%
|5 Years
|0.00%
|101.49%
|-101.49%
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|HDFC Bank
|5.77%
|ICICI Bank
|4.22%
|Axis Bank
|2.99%
|Infosys
|2.87%
|Tech Mahindra
|2.63%
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Regional Banks
|19.19%
|Software & Programming
|10.49%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|5.38%
|Electric Utilities
|4.15%
|Construction Services
|3.43%
|Oil & Gas Operations
|3.04%
|Consumer Financial Services
|2.79%
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.78%
|Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|2.6%
|Personal & Household Prods.
|2.44%
|Recreational Products
|2.42%
|Misc. Fabricated Products
|2.36%
|Insurance (Life)
|2.23%
|Communications Services
|2.16%
|Tobacco
|1.84%
|Food Processing
|1.72%
|Misc. Capital Goods
|1.66%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|1.65%
|Healthcare Facilities
|1.55%
|Coal
|1.48%
|Investment Services
|1.39%
|Electronic Instr. & Controls
|1.33%
|Natural Gas Utilities
|1.21%
|Motion Pictures
|1.16%
|Construction - Raw Materials
|0.95%
|Iron & Steel
|0.91%
|Air Courier
|0.86%
|Appliance & Tool
|0.86%
|Misc. Financial Services
|0.85%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|0.83%
|Computer Services
|0.82%
|Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures
|0.73%
|Tires
|0.66%
|Real Estate Operations
|0.65%
|Trucking
|0.61%
|Recreational Activities
|0.56%
|Retail (Apparel)
|0.48%
|Business Services
|0.47%
|Constr. & Agric. Machinery
|0.45%
|Metal Mining
|0.45%
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.49, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.18 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 13.60% for one year, 13.34% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value
|RBL Bank
|0.28%
|1000000
|16.98
|Gland Pharma
|0.27%
|100000
|16.52
|Diffusion Engineers
|0.21%
|353712
|12.57
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value
|Indusind Bank
|1319061.0
|1019061.0
|107.58
|Bajaj Auto
|118263.0
|88263.0
|86.82
|UTI Asset Management Company
|314088.0
|277513.0
|37.01
|Tata Communications
|300000.0
|200000.0
|35.50
|Indraprastha Gas
|907040.0
|807040.0
|33.91
|PNC Infratech
|996000.0
|796000.0
|25.33
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value
|Tech Mahindra
|1096232.0
|1000000.0
|160.87
|Premier Energies
|347226.0
|297769.0
|30.41
