HDFC Dividend Yield Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: HDFC Dividend Yield Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Gopal Agrawal,Dhruv Muchhal, remains a prominent player in the Dividend Yield. HDFC Dividend Yield Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹6124.17 crore. Under the guidance of Gopal Agrawal,Dhruv Muchhal, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide capital appreciation and/or dividend distribution by predominantly investing in a well-diversified portfolio of equity and equity related instruments of dividend yielding companies. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, HDFC Dividend Yield Fund returned 0.98%, showing a positive delta of 2.18%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 2.13%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 7.72% 4.08% 3.64% 1 Year 27.35% 16.38% 10.97% 3 Years 23.12% 40.22% -17.10% 5 Years 0.00% 101.49% -101.49%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 19.19% Software & Programming 10.49% Biotechnology & Drugs 5.38% Electric Utilities 4.15% Construction Services 3.43% Oil & Gas Operations 3.04% Consumer Financial Services 2.79% Aerospace & Defense 2.78% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 2.6% Personal & Household Prods. 2.44% Recreational Products 2.42% Misc. Fabricated Products 2.36% Insurance (Life) 2.23% Communications Services 2.16% Tobacco 1.84% Food Processing 1.72% Misc. Capital Goods 1.66% Chemical Manufacturing 1.65% Healthcare Facilities 1.55% Coal 1.48% Investment Services 1.39% Electronic Instr. & Controls 1.33% Natural Gas Utilities 1.21% Motion Pictures 1.16% Construction - Raw Materials 0.95% Iron & Steel 0.91% Air Courier 0.86% Appliance & Tool 0.86% Misc. Financial Services 0.85% Auto & Truck Parts 0.83% Computer Services 0.82% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 0.73% Tires 0.66% Real Estate Operations 0.65% Trucking 0.61% Recreational Activities 0.56% Retail (Apparel) 0.48% Business Services 0.47% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 0.45% Metal Mining 0.45%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.49, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.18 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 13.60% for one year, 13.34% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value RBL Bank 0.28% 1000000 16.98 Gland Pharma 0.27% 100000 16.52 Diffusion Engineers 0.21% 353712 12.57

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value Tech Mahindra 1096232.0 1000000.0 160.87 Premier Energies 347226.0 297769.0 30.41