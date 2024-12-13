HDFC Dividend Yield Fund performance review analysis for December

HDFC Dividend Yield Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: HDFC Dividend Yield Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Gopal Agrawal,Dhruv Muchhal, remains a prominent player in the Dividend Yield. HDFC Dividend Yield Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹6124.17 crore. Under the guidance of Gopal Agrawal,Dhruv Muchhal, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide capital appreciation and/or dividend distribution by predominantly investing in a well-diversified portfolio of equity and equity related instruments of dividend yielding companies. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, HDFC Dividend Yield Fund returned 0.98%, showing a positive delta of 2.18%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 2.13%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|Nifty 50 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|7.72%
|4.08%
|3.64%
|1 Year
|27.35%
|16.38%
|10.97%
|3 Years
|23.12%
|40.22%
|-17.10%
|5 Years
|0.00%
|101.49%
|-101.49%
Top Holdings of the Fund
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|HDFC Bank
|5.77%
|ICICI Bank
|4.22%
|Axis Bank
|2.99%
|Infosys
|2.87%
|Tech Mahindra
|2.63%
Sector Allocation of the Fund
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Regional Banks
|19.19%
|Software & Programming
|10.49%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|5.38%
|Electric Utilities
|4.15%
|Construction Services
|3.43%
|Oil & Gas Operations
|3.04%
|Consumer Financial Services
|2.79%
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.78%
|Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|2.6%
|Personal & Household Prods.
|2.44%
|Recreational Products
|2.42%
|Misc. Fabricated Products
|2.36%
|Insurance (Life)
|2.23%
|Communications Services
|2.16%
|Tobacco
|1.84%
|Food Processing
|1.72%
|Misc. Capital Goods
|1.66%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|1.65%
|Healthcare Facilities
|1.55%
|Coal
|1.48%
|Investment Services
|1.39%
|Electronic Instr. & Controls
|1.33%
|Natural Gas Utilities
|1.21%
|Motion Pictures
|1.16%
|Construction - Raw Materials
|0.95%
|Iron & Steel
|0.91%
|Air Courier
|0.86%
|Appliance & Tool
|0.86%
|Misc. Financial Services
|0.85%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|0.83%
|Computer Services
|0.82%
|Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures
|0.73%
|Tires
|0.66%
|Real Estate Operations
|0.65%
|Trucking
|0.61%
|Recreational Activities
|0.56%
|Retail (Apparel)
|0.48%
|Business Services
|0.47%
|Constr. & Agric. Machinery
|0.45%
|Metal Mining
|0.45%
Risk Measurement
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.49, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.18 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 13.60% for one year, 13.34% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
Recent Portfolio Activity
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value
|RBL Bank
|0.28%
|1000000
|16.98
|Gland Pharma
|0.27%
|100000
|16.52
|Diffusion Engineers
|0.21%
|353712
|12.57
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value
|Indusind Bank
|1319061.0
|1019061.0
|107.58
|Bajaj Auto
|118263.0
|88263.0
|86.82
|UTI Asset Management Company
|314088.0
|277513.0
|37.01
|Tata Communications
|300000.0
|200000.0
|35.50
|Indraprastha Gas
|907040.0
|807040.0
|33.91
|PNC Infratech
|996000.0
|796000.0
|25.33
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value
|Tech Mahindra
|1096232.0
|1000000.0
|160.87
|Premier Energies
|347226.0
|297769.0
|30.41
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.