Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / HDFC Dividend Yield Fund performance review analysis for December

HDFC Dividend Yield Fund performance review analysis for December

Livemint

HDFC Dividend Yield Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of HDFC Dividend Yield Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

HDFC Dividend Yield Fund performance review analysis for December

HDFC Dividend Yield Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: HDFC Dividend Yield Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Gopal Agrawal,Dhruv Muchhal, remains a prominent player in the Dividend Yield. HDFC Dividend Yield Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 6124.17 crore. Under the guidance of Gopal Agrawal,Dhruv Muchhal, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide capital appreciation and/or dividend distribution by predominantly investing in a well-diversified portfolio of equity and equity related instruments of dividend yielding companies. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, HDFC Dividend Yield Fund returned 0.98%, showing a positive delta of 2.18%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 2.13%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 7.72% 4.08% 3.64%
1 Year 27.35% 16.38% 10.97%
3 Years 23.12% 40.22% -17.10%
5 Years 0.00% 101.49% -101.49%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank5.77%
ICICI Bank4.22%
Axis Bank2.99%
Infosys2.87%
Tech Mahindra2.63%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks19.19%
Software & Programming10.49%
Biotechnology & Drugs5.38%
Electric Utilities4.15%
Construction Services3.43%
Oil & Gas Operations3.04%
Consumer Financial Services2.79%
Aerospace & Defense2.78%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers2.6%
Personal & Household Prods.2.44%
Recreational Products2.42%
Misc. Fabricated Products2.36%
Insurance (Life)2.23%
Communications Services2.16%
Tobacco1.84%
Food Processing1.72%
Misc. Capital Goods1.66%
Chemical Manufacturing1.65%
Healthcare Facilities1.55%
Coal1.48%
Investment Services1.39%
Electronic Instr. & Controls1.33%
Natural Gas Utilities1.21%
Motion Pictures1.16%
Construction - Raw Materials0.95%
Iron & Steel0.91%
Air Courier0.86%
Appliance & Tool0.86%
Misc. Financial Services0.85%
Auto & Truck Parts0.83%
Computer Services0.82%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures0.73%
Tires0.66%
Real Estate Operations0.65%
Trucking0.61%
Recreational Activities0.56%
Retail (Apparel)0.48%
Business Services0.47%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery0.45%
Metal Mining0.45%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.49, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.18 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 13.60% for one year, 13.34% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value
RBL Bank0.28%100000016.98
Gland Pharma0.27%10000016.52
Diffusion Engineers0.21%35371212.57

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value
Indusind Bank1319061.01019061.0107.58
Bajaj Auto118263.088263.086.82
UTI Asset Management Company314088.0277513.037.01
Tata Communications300000.0200000.035.50
Indraprastha Gas907040.0807040.033.91
PNC Infratech996000.0796000.025.33

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value
Tech Mahindra1096232.01000000.0160.87
Premier Energies347226.0297769.030.41

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.