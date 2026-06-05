India's largest gold ETF managers are putting brakes on fresh inflows into their gold investment products, a move that industry experts said is aimed at slowing inflows from corporate treasuries rather than deterring retail participation.
Top gold ETF managers cap large-ticket inflows. Will it hurt retail investors?
SummaryHDFC MF's move alone is unlikely to significantly alter industry flows unless other large gold ETF players follow suit
India's largest gold ETF managers are putting brakes on fresh inflows into their gold investment products, a move that industry experts said is aimed at slowing inflows from corporate treasuries rather than deterring retail participation.
About the Author
Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage range from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.
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