HDFC Bank, HDFC merger is a win-win deal

The deal brings many cross-selling opportunities for HDFC Bank because of the large customer base and product portfolio of HDFC. After all, about 70% of HDFC’s customers do not bank with HDFC Bank, according to the management. Further, nearly 70% of HDFC Bank’s customers are without any mortgage products and this untapped lot is expected to increase the mix of mortgage portfolios from 11% at present to more than 30% after the merger. Also, after the merger, HDFC will be able to access HDFC Bank’s low-cost funding franchise.

