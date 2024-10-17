Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / HDFC Life Insurance Company share are down by -0.28%, Nifty down by -0.49%

HDFC Life Insurance Company share are down by -0.28%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 732.85 and closed at 724.40. The stock reached a high of 732.85 and a low of 719.90 during the day.

Hdfc Life Stock Price Today

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:04 today, Hdfc Life shares are trading at price 724.4, -0.28% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81162.98, down by -0.42%. The stock has hit a high of 732.85 and a low of 719.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5724.11
10715.78
20715.50
50716.46
100660.25
300631.73

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for HDFC Life Insurance Company was -54.21% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.38% .The current P/E of the stock is at 92.34 & P/B is at 10.02.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.65% MF holding, & 26.62% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 30.02% in to 26.62% in the quarter.

HDFC Life Insurance Company share price down -0.28% today to trade at 724.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are falling today, but its peers General Insurance Corporation Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.49% & -0.42% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.