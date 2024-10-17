HDFC Life Insurance Company share are down by -0.28%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Hdfc Life Share Price Today : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹ 732.85 and closed at ₹ 724.40. The stock reached a high of ₹ 732.85 and a low of ₹ 719.90 during the day.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:04 today, Hdfc Life shares are trading at price ₹724.4, -0.28% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81162.98, down by -0.42%. The stock has hit a high of ₹732.85 and a low of ₹719.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 724.11 10 715.78 20 715.50 50 716.46 100 660.25 300 631.73

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for HDFC Life Insurance Company was -54.21% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.38% .The current P/E of the stock is at 92.34 & P/B is at 10.02.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.65% MF holding, & 26.62% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 30.02% in to 26.62% in the quarter.