Business News/ Markets / Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Hdfc Life share price are down by -2.8%, Nifty down by -0.54%

Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 708.75 and closed at 690.95. The stock reached a high of 710.85 and a low of 690.05 during the trading session.

Hdfc LifeShare Price Today on 05-11-2024

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:01 today, Hdfc Life shares are trading at price 690.95, -2.8% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78352.52, down by -0.55%. The stock has hit a high of 710.85 and a low of 690.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5726.06
10725.24
20724.16
50723.79
100682.16
300637.15

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 723.88, 736.67, & 745.33, whereas it has key support levels at 702.43, 693.77, & 680.98.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Life was -29.40% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.38% & ROA of 0.57% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 90.32 & P/B is at 9.80.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.93% with a target price of 801.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.32% MF holding, & 25.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.65% in june to 2.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 26.62% in june to 25.62% in the september quarter.

Hdfc Life share price down -2.8% today to trade at 690.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, General Insurance Corporation Of India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.54% & -0.55% each respectively.

