Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Hdfc Life share price are down by -0.92%, Nifty up by 0.75%

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:01 today, Hdfc Life shares are trading at price ₹711, -0.92% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80190.6, up by 0.9%. The stock has hit a high of ₹717.6 and a low of ₹703.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 726.06 10 725.24 20 724.16 50 723.79 100 682.16 300 637.11

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹732.13, ₹749.77, & ₹773.08, whereas it has key support levels at ₹691.18, ₹667.87, & ₹650.23.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Life was -38.02% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.38% & ROA of 0.57% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 91.13 & P/B is at 9.89.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.66% with a target price of ₹801.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.32% MF holding, & 25.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.65% in june to 2.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 26.62% in june to 25.62% in the september quarter.