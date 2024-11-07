Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Hdfc Life share price are up by 0.08%, Nifty down by -1.11%

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:06 today, Hdfc Life shares are trading at price ₹709.4, 0.08% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79630.75, down by -0.93%. The stock has hit a high of ₹711.55 and a low of ₹703.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 724.69 10 721.76 20 724.43 50 723.52 100 683.64 300 637.45

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹716.45, ₹723.85, & ₹730.1, whereas it has key support levels at ₹702.8, ₹696.55, & ₹689.15.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Life was -46.12% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.38% & ROA of 0.57% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 90.04 & P/B is at 9.77.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.91% with a target price of ₹801.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.32% MF holding, & 25.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.65% in june to 2.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 26.62% in june to 25.62% in the september quarter.