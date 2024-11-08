Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Hdfc Life share price are down by -0.2%, Nifty down by -0.24%

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:00 today, Hdfc Life shares are trading at price ₹710.2, -0.2% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79337.25, down by -0.26%. The stock has hit a high of ₹719.95 and a low of ₹708.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 719.58 10 720.69 20 724.79 50 723.35 100 685.13 300 637.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹715.1, ₹719.35, & ₹725.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹704.9, ₹698.95, & ₹694.7.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Life was -57.58% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.38% & ROA of 0.57% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 90.42 & P/B is at 9.82.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.79% with a target price of ₹801.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.32% MF holding, & 25.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.65% in june to 2.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 26.62% in june to 25.62% in the september quarter.