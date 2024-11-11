Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Hdfc Life share price are up by 0.28%, Nifty up by 0.77%

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:00 today, Hdfc Life shares are trading at price ₹710.4, 0.28% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79954.85, up by 0.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹711.7 and a low of ₹695.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 711.47 10 718.77 20 722.96 50 722.06 100 689.04 300 638.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹716.18, ₹724.37, & ₹728.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹703.58, ₹699.17, & ₹690.98.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Life was -46.99% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.38% & ROA of 0.57% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 90.02 & P/B is at 9.77.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.75% with a target price of ₹801.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.32% MF holding, & 25.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.65% in june to 2.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 26.62% in june to 25.62% in the september quarter.