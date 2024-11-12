Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Hdfc Life share price are up by 0.34%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 707.05 and closed at 707.65. The stock reached a high of 719.25 and a low of 705 during the day.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 12:00 today, Hdfc Life shares are trading at price 707.65, 0.34% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79476.12, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 719.25 and a low of 705 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5711.47
10718.77
20722.96
50722.06
100689.04
300638.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 713.12, 720.28, & 728.87, whereas it has key support levels at 697.37, 688.78, & 681.62.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Life was -46.57% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.38% & ROA of 0.57% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 89.62 & P/B is at 9.73.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.19% with a target price of 801.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.32% MF holding, & 25.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.65% in june to 2.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 26.62% in june to 25.62% in the september quarter.

Hdfc Life share price up 0.34% today to trade at 707.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bajaj Finserv are falling today, but its peers SBI Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, General Insurance Corporation Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.05% & -0.03% each respectively.

