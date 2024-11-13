Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Hdfc Life share price are down by -1.71%, Nifty down by -0.75%

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹ 691.05 and closed at ₹ 688.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 697.7 and a low of ₹ 687.5 during the day.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:00 today, Hdfc Life shares are trading at price ₹688.45, -1.71% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78291.57, down by -0.49%. The stock has hit a high of ₹697.7 and a low of ₹687.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 711.47 10 718.77 20 722.96 50 722.06 100 689.04 300 638.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹714.1, ₹728.15, & ₹737.05, whereas it has key support levels at ₹691.15, ₹682.25, & ₹668.2.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.38% & ROA of 0.57% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 88.94 & P/B is at 9.65.



The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.35% with a target price of ₹801.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.32% MF holding, & 25.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.65% in june to 2.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 26.62% in june to 25.62% in the september quarter.