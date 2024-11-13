Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Hdfc Life share price are down by -1.71%, Nifty down by -0.75%

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Hdfc Life share price are down by -1.71%, Nifty down by -0.75%

Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 691.05 and closed at 688.45. The stock reached a high of 697.7 and a low of 687.5 during the day.

Hdfc LifeShare Price Today on 13-11-2024

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:00 today, Hdfc Life shares are trading at price 688.45, -1.71% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78291.57, down by -0.49%. The stock has hit a high of 697.7 and a low of 687.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5711.47
10718.77
20722.96
50722.06
100689.04
300638.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 714.1, 728.15, & 737.05, whereas it has key support levels at 691.15, 682.25, & 668.2.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.38% & ROA of 0.57% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 88.94 & P/B is at 9.65.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.35% with a target price of 801.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.32% MF holding, & 25.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.65% in june to 2.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 26.62% in june to 25.62% in the september quarter.

Hdfc Life share price down -1.71% today to trade at 688.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, General Insurance Corporation Of India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.75% & -0.49% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.