Hdfc Life Share Price Today on : Hdfc Life share are down by -0.05%, Nifty down by -0.32%

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹ 744.95 and closed at ₹ 740.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 745 and a low of ₹ 735.75 during the day.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:00 today, Hdfc Life shares are trading at price ₹740.25, -0.05% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81845.28, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹745 and a low of ₹735.75 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 716.25 10 715.04 20 713.72 50 715.59 100 657.10 300 631.01

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹747.05, ₹752.35, & ₹762.8, whereas it has key support levels at ₹731.3, ₹720.85, & ₹715.55.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Life was -1.62% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.38% .The current P/E of the stock is at 97.44 & P/B is at 10.38.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.10% with a target price of ₹778.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.65% MF holding, & 26.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.54% in march to 1.65% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 30.02% in march to 26.62% in the june quarter.