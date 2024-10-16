Hdfc Life Share Price Today on : Hdfc Life share are up by 2.27%, Nifty down by -0.51%

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹ 720.05 and closed at ₹ 730.65. The stock reached a high of ₹ 732 and a low of ₹ 715.05 during the day. Overall, it experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:00 today, Hdfc Life shares are trading at price ₹730.65, 2.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81489.47, down by -0.4%. The stock has hit a high of ₹732 and a low of ₹715.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 723.29 10 716.06 20 715.04 50 716.48 100 658.80 300 631.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹736.4, ₹758.8, & ₹771.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹701.3, ₹688.6, & ₹666.2.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Life was 170.52% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.38% .The current P/E of the stock is at 90.75 & P/B is at 9.85.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.58% with a target price of ₹786.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.65% MF holding, & 26.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.54% in march to 1.65% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 30.02% in march to 26.62% in the june quarter.