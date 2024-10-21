Hdfc Life Share Price Today on : Hdfc Life share are up by 0.96%, Nifty down by -0.37%

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹ 748 and closed at ₹ 749.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 755.45 and a low of ₹ 746.4 during the day.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:01 today, Hdfc Life shares are trading at price ₹749.3, 0.96% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81000.1, down by -0.28%. The stock has hit a high of ₹755.45 and a low of ₹746.4 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 729.89 10 723.07 20 720.25 50 717.72 100 665.27 300 633.12

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹751.62, ₹759.73, & ₹775.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹727.77, ₹712.03, & ₹703.92.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.38% .The current P/E of the stock is at 94.33 & P/B is at 10.24.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.90% with a target price of ₹801.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.32% MF holding, & 25.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.65% in june to 2.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 26.62% in june to 25.62% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}