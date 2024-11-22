Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Hdfc Life share price are up by 1.44%, Nifty up by 0.91%

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 679.65 and closed at 684.35. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of 689 and a low of 675.60, indicating a range of price movement during the session.

Livemint
Published22 Nov 2024, 12:07 PM IST
Hdfc LifeShare Price Today on 22-11-2024
Hdfc LifeShare Price Today on 22-11-2024

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:07 today, Hdfc Life shares are trading at price 684.35, 1.44% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78109.59, up by 1.24%. The stock has hit a high of 689 and a low of 675.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5690.02
10700.19
20710.97
50715.31
100695.13
300641.84

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 680.6, 686.3, & 692.1, whereas it has key support levels at 669.1, 663.3, & 657.6.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Life was -36.85% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.38% & ROA of 0.57% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 85.69 & P/B is at 9.30.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.05% with a target price of 801.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.63% MF holding, & 25.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.31% in june to 10.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 26.62% in june to 25.62% in the september quarter.

Hdfc Life share price has gained 1.44% today to trade at 684.35 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.91% & 1.24% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 12:07 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsHdfc Life Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Hdfc Life share price are up by 1.44%, Nifty up by 0.91%

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power share price

487.85
12:09 PM | 22 NOV 2024
11.7 (2.46%)

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

1,147.00
12:09 PM | 22 NOV 2024
32.3 (2.9%)

Tata Steel share price

141.05
12:09 PM | 22 NOV 2024
0.8 (0.57%)

Adani Enterprises share price

2,283.00
12:09 PM | 22 NOV 2024
100.45 (4.6%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

National Aluminium Company share price

252.30
12:02 PM | 22 NOV 2024
4.2 (1.69%)

Coforge share price

8,281.15
12:01 PM | 22 NOV 2024
70.9 (0.86%)

Fortis Healthcare share price

680.00
12:00 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-0.55 (-0.08%)

Federal Bank share price

209.00
12:01 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-1.8 (-0.85%)
More from 52 Week High

Torrent Power share price

1,493.00
12:02 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-90 (-5.69%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

80.21
12:02 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-3.95 (-4.69%)

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes share price

3,480.00
11:57 AM | 22 NOV 2024
-163.45 (-4.49%)

Kalyan Jewellers India share price

690.00
12:01 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-21.6 (-3.04%)
More from Top Losers

Praj Industries share price

733.00
12:02 PM | 22 NOV 2024
57.1 (8.45%)

Raymond share price

1,525.45
12:01 PM | 22 NOV 2024
98.95 (6.94%)

Sobha share price

1,617.85
12:02 PM | 22 NOV 2024
103.1 (6.81%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

154.05
12:01 PM | 22 NOV 2024
9 (6.2%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,975.00330.00
    Chennai
    77,981.00330.00
    Delhi
    78,133.00330.00
    Kolkata
    77,985.00330.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.