Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Hdfc Life share price are up by 1.44%, Nifty up by 0.91%

At 22 Nov 12:07 today, Hdfc Life shares are trading at price ₹684.35, 1.44% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78109.59, up by 1.24%. The stock has hit a high of ₹689 and a low of ₹675.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 690.02 10 700.19 20 710.97 50 715.31 100 695.13 300 641.84

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹680.6, ₹686.3, & ₹692.1, whereas it has key support levels at ₹669.1, ₹663.3, & ₹657.6.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Life was -36.85% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.38% & ROA of 0.57% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 85.69 & P/B is at 9.30.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.05% with a target price of ₹801.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.63% MF holding, & 25.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.31% in june to 10.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 26.62% in june to 25.62% in the september quarter.