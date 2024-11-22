Hello User
Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Hdfc Life share price are up by 1.44%, Nifty up by 0.91%

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Hdfc Life share price are up by 1.44%, Nifty up by 0.91%

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 679.65 and closed at 684.35. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of 689 and a low of 675.60, indicating a range of price movement during the session.

Hdfc LifeShare Price Today on 22-11-2024

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:07 today, Hdfc Life shares are trading at price 684.35, 1.44% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78109.59, up by 1.24%. The stock has hit a high of 689 and a low of 675.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5690.02
10700.19
20710.97
50715.31
100695.13
300641.84

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 680.6, 686.3, & 692.1, whereas it has key support levels at 669.1, 663.3, & 657.6.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Life was -36.85% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.38% & ROA of 0.57% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 85.69 & P/B is at 9.30.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.05% with a target price of 801.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.63% MF holding, & 25.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.31% in june to 10.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 26.62% in june to 25.62% in the september quarter.

Hdfc Life share price has gained 1.44% today to trade at 684.35 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.91% & 1.24% each respectively.

