Hdfc Life Share Price Today on : Hdfc Life share are down by -0.59%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹ 723.8 and closed at ₹ 719.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 734.65 and a low of ₹ 719.25 during the session.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:00 today, Hdfc Life shares are trading at price ₹719.25, -0.59% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80054.96, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹734.65 and a low of ₹719.25 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 733.66 10 728.89 20 722.00 50 719.67 100 668.71 300 634.07

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹731.97, ₹738.93, & ₹745.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹718.07, ₹711.13, & ₹704.17.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Life was -16.79% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.38% .The current P/E of the stock is at 91.96 & P/B is at 9.98. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.37% with a target price of ₹801.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.32% MF holding, & 25.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 1.65% in june to 2.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 26.62% in june to 25.62% in the september quarter.