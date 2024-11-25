Hello User
Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Hdfc Life share price are up by 0.56%, Nifty up by 1.71%

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Hdfc Life share price are up by 0.56%, Nifty up by 1.71%

Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 692.95 and closed at 690.75. The stock reached a high of 695.45 and a low of 688.90 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline from its opening price.

Hdfc LifeShare Price Today on 25-11-2024

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:15 today, Hdfc Life shares are trading at price 690.75, 0.56% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80413.95, up by 1.64%. The stock has hit a high of 695.45 and a low of 688.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5685.22
10693.70
20706.46
50713.07
100696.95
300642.54

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 692.07, 699.23, & 707.47, whereas it has key support levels at 676.67, 668.43, & 661.27.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Life was -50.79% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.38% & ROA of 0.57% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 87.44 & P/B is at 9.49.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.96% with a target price of 801.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.63% MF holding, & 25.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.31% in june to 10.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 26.62% in june to 25.62% in the september quarter.

Hdfc Life share price has gained 0.56% today to trade at 690.75 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.71% & 1.64% each respectively.

