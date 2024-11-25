Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Hdfc Life share price are up by 0.56%, Nifty up by 1.71%

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹ 692.95 and closed at ₹ 690.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 695.45 and a low of ₹ 688.90 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline from its opening price.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:15 today, Hdfc Life shares are trading at price ₹690.75, 0.56% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80413.95, up by 1.64%. The stock has hit a high of ₹695.45 and a low of ₹688.9 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 685.22 10 693.70 20 706.46 50 713.07 100 696.95 300 642.54

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹692.07, ₹699.23, & ₹707.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹676.67, ₹668.43, & ₹661.27.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Life was -50.79% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.38% & ROA of 0.57% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 87.44 & P/B is at 9.49.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.96% with a target price of ₹801.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.63% MF holding, & 25.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.31% in june to 10.63% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 26.62% in june to 25.62% in the september quarter.