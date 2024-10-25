Hdfc Life Share Price Today on : Hdfc Life share are down by -1.51%, Nifty down by -0.97%

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:01 today, Hdfc Life shares are trading at price ₹704.25, -1.51% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79377.77, down by -0.86%. The stock has hit a high of ₹718 and a low of ₹700.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 733.08 10 729.47 20 722.16 50 719.94 100 670.17 300 634.44

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹730.1, ₹744.2, & ₹753.75, whereas it has key support levels at ₹706.45, ₹696.9, & ₹682.8.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Life was 13.44% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.38% .The current P/E of the stock is at 90.82 & P/B is at 9.86.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.74% with a target price of ₹801.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.32% MF holding, & 25.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.65% in june to 2.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 26.62% in june to 25.62% in the september quarter.