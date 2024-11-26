Hello User
Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Hdfc Life share price are up by 0%, Nifty down by -0.01%

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Hdfc Life share price are up by 0%, Nifty down by -0.01%

Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 682.65 and closed at 685. During the session, the stock reached a high of 693 and a low of 678.45.

Hdfc LifeShare Price Today on 26-11-2024

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:26 today, Hdfc Life shares are trading at price 685, 0% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80031.92, down by -0.1%. The stock has hit a high of 693 and a low of 678.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5685.22
10693.70
20706.46
50713.07
100696.95
300642.54

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 695.0, 702.2, & 708.95, whereas it has key support levels at 681.05, 674.3, & 667.1.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Life was -50.89% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.38% & ROA of 0.57% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 87.01 & P/B is at 9.45.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.93% with a target price of 801.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.63% MF holding, & 25.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.31% in june to 10.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 26.62% in june to 25.62% in the september quarter.

Hdfc Life share price up 0% today to trade at 685 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bajaj Finserv are falling today, but its peers SBI Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, General Insurance Corporation Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.01% & -0.1% each respectively.

