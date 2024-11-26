Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Hdfc Life share price are up by 0%, Nifty down by -0.01%

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹ 682.65 and closed at ₹ 685. During the session, the stock reached a high of ₹ 693 and a low of ₹ 678.45.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:26 today, Hdfc Life shares are trading at price ₹685, 0% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80031.92, down by -0.1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹693 and a low of ₹678.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 685.22 10 693.70 20 706.46 50 713.07 100 696.95 300 642.54

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹695.0, ₹702.2, & ₹708.95, whereas it has key support levels at ₹681.05, ₹674.3, & ₹667.1.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Life was -50.89% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.38% & ROA of 0.57% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 87.01 & P/B is at 9.45.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.93% with a target price of ₹801.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.63% MF holding, & 25.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.31% in june to 10.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 26.62% in june to 25.62% in the september quarter.