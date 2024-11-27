Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Hdfc Life share price are up by 0.29%, Nifty down by -0.02%

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 689.9 and closed at 684.2. The stock reached a high of 689.9 and a low of 682.25 during the session. Overall, the stock experienced a decrease in value by the end of the day.

Livemint
Published27 Nov 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Hdfc LifeShare Price Today on 27-11-2024
Hdfc LifeShare Price Today on 27-11-2024

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:11 today, Hdfc Life shares are trading at price 684.2, 0.29% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80050.59, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of 689.9 and a low of 682.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5685.22
10693.70
20706.46
50713.07
100696.95
300642.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 690.28, 698.92, & 704.83, whereas it has key support levels at 675.73, 669.82, & 661.18.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Life was -50.89% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.38% & ROA of 0.57% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 86.70 & P/B is at 9.41.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.07% with a target price of 801.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.63% MF holding, & 25.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.31% in june to 10.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 26.62% in june to 25.62% in the september quarter.

Hdfc Life share price up 0.29% today to trade at 684.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are falling today, but its peers Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life Insurance Company, General Insurance Corporation Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.02% & 0.06% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Nov 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsHdfc Life Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Hdfc Life share price are up by 0.29%, Nifty down by -0.02%

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power share price

460.85
11:12 AM | 27 NOV 2024
23.1 (5.28%)

Bharat Electronics share price

305.50
11:12 AM | 27 NOV 2024
7.7 (2.59%)

NTPC share price

369.45
11:12 AM | 27 NOV 2024
7.8 (2.16%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

135.80
11:12 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-1.2 (-0.88%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Mastek share price

3,288.00
11:01 AM | 27 NOV 2024
57.9 (1.79%)

Laurus Labs share price

553.05
11:02 AM | 27 NOV 2024
6.8 (1.24%)

Piramal Enterprises share price

1,208.05
11:02 AM | 27 NOV 2024
10.7 (0.89%)

Wipro share price

587.10
11:02 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-1.95 (-0.33%)
More from 52 Week High

Prestige Estates Projects share price

1,638.00
11:02 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-67.7 (-3.97%)

Granules India share price

576.40
11:02 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-19.4 (-3.26%)

EPL share price

266.30
11:01 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-7.35 (-2.69%)

Poly Medicure share price

2,692.20
11:02 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-71.7 (-2.59%)
More from Top Losers

Quess Corp share price

703.85
11:02 AM | 27 NOV 2024
51.85 (7.95%)

BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

1,107.85
11:02 AM | 27 NOV 2024
75.6 (7.32%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

1,645.00
11:02 AM | 27 NOV 2024
103.9 (6.74%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

641.05
11:02 AM | 27 NOV 2024
39.9 (6.64%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,245.00-1,310.00
    Chennai
    77,251.00-1,310.00
    Delhi
    77,403.00-1,310.00
    Kolkata
    77,255.00-1,310.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.