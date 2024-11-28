Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Hdfc Life share price are down by -0.08%, Nifty down by -0.72%

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹ 680.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 680.20. The stock reached a high of ₹ 690.20 during the day and a low of ₹ 679.10, indicating some volatility within the trading session. Overall, the stock experienced a minor decline by the end of the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 683.39 10 691.04 20 704.96 50 712.72 100 697.86 300 643.40

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹687.63, ₹693.97, & ₹698.03, whereas it has key support levels at ₹677.23, ₹673.17, & ₹666.83.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Life was 27.92% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.38% & ROA of 0.57% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 86.47 & P/B is at 9.39.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.76% with a target price of ₹801.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.63% MF holding, & 25.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.31% in june to 10.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 26.62% in june to 25.62% in the september quarter.