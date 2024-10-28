Hdfc Life Share Price Today on : Hdfc Life share are up by 0.81%, Nifty up by 1.1%

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 706 and closed at 715.35. The stock reached a high of 721.65 and a low of 706 during the session. This indicates a positive movement, with the closing price reflecting an increase over the opening price.

Published28 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Hdfc Life Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:00 today, Hdfc Life shares are trading at price 715.35, 0.81% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80305.86, up by 1.14%. The stock has hit a high of 721.65 and a low of 706 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5724.42
10727.16
20721.10
50720.34
100673.29
300635.15

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 718.42, 727.18, & 736.37, whereas it has key support levels at 700.47, 691.28, & 682.52.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Life was -58.79% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.38% .The current P/E of the stock is at 90.14 & P/B is at 9.79.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.97% with a target price of 801.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.32% MF holding, & 25.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.65% in june to 2.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 26.62% in june to 25.62% in the september quarter.

Hdfc Life share price up 0.81% today to trade at 715.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as SBI Life Insurance Company are falling today, but its peers Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, General Insurance Corporation Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.1% & 1.14% each respectively.

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
