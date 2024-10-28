Hdfc Life Share Price Today on : Hdfc Life share are up by 0.81%, Nifty up by 1.1%

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹ 706 and closed at ₹ 715.35. The stock reached a high of ₹ 721.65 and a low of ₹ 706 during the session. This indicates a positive movement, with the closing price reflecting an increase over the opening price.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:00 today, Hdfc Life shares are trading at price ₹715.35, 0.81% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80305.86, up by 1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹721.65 and a low of ₹706 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 724.42 10 727.16 20 721.10 50 720.34 100 673.29 300 635.15

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹718.42, ₹727.18, & ₹736.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹700.47, ₹691.28, & ₹682.52.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Life was -58.79% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.38% .The current P/E of the stock is at 90.14 & P/B is at 9.79. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.97% with a target price of ₹801.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.32% MF holding, & 25.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 1.65% in june to 2.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 26.62% in june to 25.62% in the september quarter.