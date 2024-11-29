Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Hdfc Life share price are up by 0.02%, Nifty up by 0.84%

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:02 today, Hdfc Life shares are trading at price ₹657.7, 0.02% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79800.57, up by 0.96%. The stock has hit a high of ₹674.1 and a low of ₹656.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 681.83 10 688.42 20 703.59 50 712.36 100 698.74 300 643.93

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹684.27, ₹712.93, & ₹735.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹632.87, ₹610.13, & ₹581.47.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Life was 121.91% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.38% & ROA of 0.57% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 83.56 & P/B is at 9.07.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.79% with a target price of ₹801.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.63% MF holding, & 25.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.31% in june to 10.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 26.62% in june to 25.62% in the september quarter.