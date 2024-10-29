Hdfc Life Share Price Today on : Hdfc Life share are up by 0.23%, Nifty down by -0.78%

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 719.95 and closed slightly lower at 719.35. The stock reached a high of 721.7 during the day and a low of 708.65, indicating some volatility within that range.

Livemint
Published29 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Hdfc Life Stock Price Today
Hdfc Life Stock Price Today

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:02 today, Hdfc Life shares are trading at price 719.35, 0.23% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79565.18, down by -0.55%. The stock has hit a high of 721.7 and a low of 708.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5724.42
10727.16
20721.10
50720.34
100673.29
300635.08

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 724.3, 730.8, & 739.95, whereas it has key support levels at 708.65, 699.5, & 693.0.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Life was -31.69% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.38% .The current P/E of the stock is at 91.26 & P/B is at 9.91.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.35% with a target price of 801.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.32% MF holding, & 25.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.65% in june to 2.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 26.62% in june to 25.62% in the september quarter.

Hdfc Life share price up 0.23% today to trade at 719.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, General Insurance Corporation Of India are falling today, but its peers SBI Life Insurance Company are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.78% & -0.55% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsHdfc Life Share Price Today on : Hdfc Life share are up by 0.23%, Nifty down by -0.78%

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

141.05
11:03 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-6.05 (-4.11%)

Federal Bank share price

195.85
11:03 AM | 29 OCT 2024
11.15 (6.04%)

Tata Motors share price

836.55
11:03 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-42.15 (-4.8%)

Tata Steel share price

147.00
11:03 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-2.45 (-1.64%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Piramal Pharma share price

252.95
10:59 AM | 29 OCT 2024
6.55 (2.66%)
More from 52 Week High

Sapphire Foods India share price

320.15
10:59 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-25.55 (-7.39%)

Ksb share price

784.00
10:54 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-47.9 (-5.76%)

Firstsource Solutions share price

351.75
10:59 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-21 (-5.63%)

Tata Motors share price

834.70
10:59 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-44 (-5.01%)
More from Top Losers

Syrma SGS Technology share price

471.65
10:58 AM | 29 OCT 2024
40 (9.27%)

JSW Infrastructure share price

312.50
10:59 AM | 29 OCT 2024
25 (8.7%)

Gillette India share price

9,238.35
10:57 AM | 29 OCT 2024
685.45 (8.01%)

Federal Bank share price

195.45
10:59 AM | 29 OCT 2024
10.75 (5.82%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,805.00-490.00
    Chennai
    79,811.00-490.00
    Delhi
    79,963.00-490.00
    Kolkata
    79,815.00-490.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.