Hdfc Life Share Price Today on : Hdfc Life share are up by 0.23%, Nifty down by -0.78%

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:02 today, Hdfc Life shares are trading at price ₹719.35, 0.23% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79565.18, down by -0.55%. The stock has hit a high of ₹721.7 and a low of ₹708.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 724.42 10 727.16 20 721.10 50 720.34 100 673.29 300 635.08

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹724.3, ₹730.8, & ₹739.95, whereas it has key support levels at ₹708.65, ₹699.5, & ₹693.0.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Life was -31.69% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.38% .The current P/E of the stock is at 91.26 & P/B is at 9.91.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.35% with a target price of ₹801.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.32% MF holding, & 25.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.65% in june to 2.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 26.62% in june to 25.62% in the september quarter.