Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Hdfc Life share price are down by -1.13%, Nifty down by -0.08%

At 30 Oct 12:01 today, Hdfc Life shares are trading at price ₹734.75, -1.13% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80241.88, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹744 and a low of ₹733.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 718.82 10 724.86 20 720.46 50 720.99 100 674.96 300 635.44

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹756.42, ₹768.83, & ₹792.72, whereas it has key support levels at ₹720.12, ₹696.23, & ₹683.82.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Life was -54.44% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.38% & ROA of 0.57% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 94.32 & P/B is at 10.24.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.02% with a target price of ₹801.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.32% MF holding, & 25.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.65% in june to 2.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 26.62% in june to 25.62% in the september quarter.