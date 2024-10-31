Hdfc Life Share Price Today on : Hdfc Life share are down by -0.73%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹ 726 and closed at ₹ 721.6. During the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 726.15 and a low of ₹ 713.5.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:00 today, Hdfc Life shares are trading at price ₹721.6, -0.73% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹726.15 and a low of ₹713.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 721.81 10 727.74 20 721.76 50 722.13 100 676.89 300 635.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹727.33, ₹733.07, & ₹739.98, whereas it has key support levels at ₹714.68, ₹707.77, & ₹702.03.

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Life was -30.80% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.38% .The current P/E of the stock is at 92.37 & P/B is at 10.03.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.00% with a target price of ₹801.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.32% MF holding, & 25.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.65% in june to 2.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 26.62% in june to 25.62% in the september quarter.