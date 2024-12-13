HDFC Long Term Advantage Fund -Direct Plan - Growth Option performance review analysis for December: HDFC Long Term Advantage Fund -Direct Plan - Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Chirag Setalvad, remains a prominent player in the ELSS (Tax Savings). HDFC Long Term Advantage Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹1311.68 crore. Under the guidance of Chirag Setalvad, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate long term capital appreciation from a portfolio that is predominantly in equity and equity related instruments.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, HDFC Long Term Advantage Fund returned 3.12%, showing a positive delta of 4.32%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 4.38%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 15.60% 4.08% 11.52% 1 Year 36.07% 16.38% 19.69% 3 Years 21.20% 40.22% -19.02% 5 Years 18.02% 101.49% -83.47%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 26.88% Software & Programming 9.71% Consumer Financial Services 9.34% Oil & Gas Operations 9.03% Construction Services 5.49% Tobacco 4.69% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 4.49% Computer Peripherals 4.31% Misc. Fabricated Products 3.2% Electric Utilities 3.12% Oil & Gas - Integrated 2.94% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 2.76% Communications Services 2.68% Major Drugs 2.24% Chemical Manufacturing 1.95% Iron & Steel 0.85% Computer Services 0.85% Misc. Capital Goods 0.41%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.96, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.66 and 0.64, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 14.33% for one year, 23.64% for three years, and 20.19% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value Infosys 750000.0 675000.0 127.43 Larsen & Toubro 550000.0 380000.0 72.05