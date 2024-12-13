HDFC Long Term Advantage Fund -Direct Plan - Growth Option performance review analysis for December: HDFC Long Term Advantage Fund -Direct Plan - Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Chirag Setalvad, remains a prominent player in the ELSS (Tax Savings). HDFC Long Term Advantage Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹1311.68 crore. Under the guidance of Chirag Setalvad, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate long term capital appreciation from a portfolio that is predominantly in equity and equity related instruments.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, HDFC Long Term Advantage Fund returned 3.12%, showing a positive delta of 4.32%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 4.38%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|Nifty 50 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|15.60%
|4.08%
|11.52%
|1 Year
|36.07%
|16.38%
|19.69%
|3 Years
|21.20%
|40.22%
|-19.02%
|5 Years
|18.02%
|101.49%
|-83.47%
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|Infosys
|9.71%
|ICICI Bank
|9.48%
|Reliance Industries
|9.03%
|HDFC Bank
|9.02%
|Housing Development Finance Corporation
|7.89%
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Regional Banks
|26.88%
|Software & Programming
|9.71%
|Consumer Financial Services
|9.34%
|Oil & Gas Operations
|9.03%
|Construction Services
|5.49%
|Tobacco
|4.69%
|Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures
|4.49%
|Computer Peripherals
|4.31%
|Misc. Fabricated Products
|3.2%
|Electric Utilities
|3.12%
|Oil & Gas - Integrated
|2.94%
|Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|2.76%
|Communications Services
|2.68%
|Major Drugs
|2.24%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|1.95%
|Iron & Steel
|0.85%
|Computer Services
|0.85%
|Misc. Capital Goods
|0.41%
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.96, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.66 and 0.64, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 14.33% for one year, 23.64% for three years, and 20.19% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value
|Infosys
|750000.0
|675000.0
|127.43
|Larsen & Toubro
|550000.0
|380000.0
|72.05
