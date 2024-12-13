HDFC Long Term Advantage Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of HDFC Long Term Advantage Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

HDFC Long Term Advantage Fund -Direct Plan - Growth Option performance review analysis for December: HDFC Long Term Advantage Fund -Direct Plan - Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Chirag Setalvad, remains a prominent player in the ELSS (Tax Savings). HDFC Long Term Advantage Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹1311.68 crore. Under the guidance of Chirag Setalvad, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate long term capital appreciation from a portfolio that is predominantly in equity and equity related instruments. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, HDFC Long Term Advantage Fund returned 3.12%, showing a positive delta of 4.32%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 4.38%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 15.60% 4.08% 11.52% 1 Year 36.07% 16.38% 19.69% 3 Years 21.20% 40.22% -19.02% 5 Years 18.02% 101.49% -83.47%

Top Holdings of the Fund {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 26.88% Software & Programming 9.71% Consumer Financial Services 9.34% Oil & Gas Operations 9.03% Construction Services 5.49% Tobacco 4.69% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 4.49% Computer Peripherals 4.31% Misc. Fabricated Products 3.2% Electric Utilities 3.12% Oil & Gas - Integrated 2.94% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 2.76% Communications Services 2.68% Major Drugs 2.24% Chemical Manufacturing 1.95% Iron & Steel 0.85% Computer Services 0.85% Misc. Capital Goods 0.41%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.96, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.66 and 0.64, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 14.33% for one year, 23.64% for three years, and 20.19% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value Infosys 750000.0 675000.0 127.43 Larsen & Toubro 550000.0 380000.0 72.05