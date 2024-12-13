Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / HDFC Long Term Advantage Fund performance review analysis for December

HDFC Long Term Advantage Fund performance review analysis for December

Livemint

HDFC Long Term Advantage Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of HDFC Long Term Advantage Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

HDFC Long Term Advantage Fund performance review analysis for December

HDFC Long Term Advantage Fund -Direct Plan - Growth Option performance review analysis for December: HDFC Long Term Advantage Fund -Direct Plan - Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Chirag Setalvad, remains a prominent player in the ELSS (Tax Savings). HDFC Long Term Advantage Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 1311.68 crore. Under the guidance of Chirag Setalvad, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate long term capital appreciation from a portfolio that is predominantly in equity and equity related instruments. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, HDFC Long Term Advantage Fund returned 3.12%, showing a positive delta of 4.32%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 4.38%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 15.60% 4.08% 11.52%
1 Year 36.07% 16.38% 19.69%
3 Years 21.20% 40.22% -19.02%
5 Years 18.02% 101.49% -83.47%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Infosys9.71%
ICICI Bank9.48%
Reliance Industries9.03%
HDFC Bank9.02%
Housing Development Finance Corporation7.89%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks26.88%
Software & Programming9.71%
Consumer Financial Services9.34%
Oil & Gas Operations9.03%
Construction Services5.49%
Tobacco4.69%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures4.49%
Computer Peripherals4.31%
Misc. Fabricated Products3.2%
Electric Utilities3.12%
Oil & Gas - Integrated2.94%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers2.76%
Communications Services2.68%
Major Drugs2.24%
Chemical Manufacturing1.95%
Iron & Steel0.85%
Computer Services0.85%
Misc. Capital Goods0.41%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.96, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.66 and 0.64, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 14.33% for one year, 23.64% for three years, and 20.19% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value
Infosys750000.0675000.0127.43
Larsen & Toubro550000.0380000.072.05

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.