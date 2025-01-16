Hello User
Business News/ Markets / HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund performance review analysis for January

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund performance review analysis for January

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund -Direct Plan - Growth Option performance review analysis for January: HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund -Direct Plan - Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Chirag Setalvad,Dhruv Muchhal, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 76060.89 crore. Under the guidance of Chirag Setalvad,Dhruv Muchhal, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide long-term capital appreciation/income by investing predominantly in Mid-Cap companies. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. This detailed review of HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund returned -5.20%, showing a negative delta of -2.87% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.78% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -7.79%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -2.68% -5.89% 3.21%
1 Year 19.06% 14.73% 4.33%
3 Years 90.76% 67.25% 23.51%
5 Years 237.21% 204.75% 32.46%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Indian Hotels Company4.41%
Coforge3.72%
Max Financial Services3.54%
IPCA Laboratories3.44%
Federal Bank3.25%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Software & Programming10.5%
Regional Banks10.43%
Tires6.34%
Biotechnology & Drugs6.33%
Insurance (Accident & Health)4.62%
Hotels & Motels4.41%
Healthcare Facilities4.08%
Consumer Financial Services4.03%
Misc. Fabricated Products3.42%
Oil & Gas Operations2.8%
Construction Services2.76%
Personal & Household Prods.2.73%
Chemical Manufacturing2.47%
Communications Services2.3%
Major Drugs2.23%
Misc. Capital Goods2.16%
Auto & Truck Parts2.04%
Iron & Steel1.79%
Appliance & Tool1.46%
Audio & Video Equipment1.23%
Natural Gas Utilities1.19%
Construction - Raw Materials1.18%
Business Services1.09%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures1.06%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber1.0%
Investment Services0.93%
Computer Peripherals0.91%
Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber0.75%
Misc. Financial Services0.64%
Aerospace & Defense0.52%
Beverages (Alcoholic)0.44%
Textiles - Non Apparel0.44%
Printing & Publishing0.4%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery0.36%
Recreational Activities0.14%
Casinos & Gaming0.09%
Tobacco0.07%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.83, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.49 and 1.15, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.87% for one year, 13.70% for three years, and 20.32% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Indusind Bank0.37%3032252291.15

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Max Financial Services2.4889979E72.4744093E72756.25
Balkrishna Industries8496844.08176868.02379.56
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation5.4531442E75.3455057E72184.98
Tata Communications1.0764693E71.0525663E71792.95
Fortis Healthcare2.5331992E72.4735942E71780.62
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial5.6173142E75.4465508E71443.07
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals8004743.07869749.01266.33
Marico1.9811435E71.8431823E71178.72
SKF India2364755.02353023.01053.76
Au Small Finance Bank1.8641034E71.8441034E71031.04
Indraprastha Gas2.5944379E72.2244093E7924.58
Star Health and Allied Insurance1.8737036E71.7883438E7849.38
Godrej Consumer Products6523109.04628937.0500.88
Timken India1491867.01386807.0432.94
Sona Blw Precision Forgings6663815.05346909.0318.04
Escorts Kubota964286.0852384.0284.07

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Indian Hotels Company4.0139672E73.9139672E73434.71
Max Healthcare Institute1.53E71.2417218E71400.85
Dixon Technologies (India)671028.0534290.0958.32
Power Finance Corp2.2734387E72.1106587E7946.64
Gujarat Fluorochemicals1461604.01411604.0588.02
REC1.1E71.0E7500.70
Oracle Financial Services Softwa1051517.0390996.0500.07
GREENLAM INDU8107602.08085731.0470.47
Bharat Electronics1.4E71.3797281E7404.47
Tata Chemicals4260000.03828399.0402.83
Arvind1.045367E78351786.0342.76
Dilip Buildcon6171674.06074711.0273.61
Delta Corp7117253.06438880.071.33
VST Industries1544015.01541759.051.84

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

