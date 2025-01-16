HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund -Direct Plan - Growth Option performance review analysis for January: HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund -Direct Plan - Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Chirag Setalvad,Dhruv Muchhal, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹76060.89 crore. Under the guidance of Chirag Setalvad,Dhruv Muchhal, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide long-term capital appreciation/income by investing predominantly in Mid-Cap companies. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. This detailed review of HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund returned -5.20%, showing a negative delta of -2.87% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.78% against the NIFTY Midcap 150's -7.79%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -2.68% -5.89% 3.21% 1 Year 19.06% 14.73% 4.33% 3 Years 90.76% 67.25% 23.51% 5 Years 237.21% 204.75% 32.46%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Software & Programming 10.5% Regional Banks 10.43% Tires 6.34% Biotechnology & Drugs 6.33% Insurance (Accident & Health) 4.62% Hotels & Motels 4.41% Healthcare Facilities 4.08% Consumer Financial Services 4.03% Misc. Fabricated Products 3.42% Oil & Gas Operations 2.8% Construction Services 2.76% Personal & Household Prods. 2.73% Chemical Manufacturing 2.47% Communications Services 2.3% Major Drugs 2.23% Misc. Capital Goods 2.16% Auto & Truck Parts 2.04% Iron & Steel 1.79% Appliance & Tool 1.46% Audio & Video Equipment 1.23% Natural Gas Utilities 1.19% Construction - Raw Materials 1.18% Business Services 1.09% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 1.06% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 1.0% Investment Services 0.93% Computer Peripherals 0.91% Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber 0.75% Misc. Financial Services 0.64% Aerospace & Defense 0.52% Beverages (Alcoholic) 0.44% Textiles - Non Apparel 0.44% Printing & Publishing 0.4% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 0.36% Recreational Activities 0.14% Casinos & Gaming 0.09% Tobacco 0.07%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.83, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.49 and 1.15, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.87% for one year, 13.70% for three years, and 20.32% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Indusind Bank 0.37% 3032252 291.15

