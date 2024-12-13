HDFC NIFTY Midcap 150 Index Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: HDFC NIFTY Midcap 150 Index Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Arun Agarwal,Nirman Morakhia, remains a prominent player in the Index Funds. HDFC Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹246.47 crore. Under the guidance of Arun Agarwal,Nirman Morakhia, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate returns that are commensurate (before fees and expenses) with the performance of the NIFTY Midcap 150 Index, subject to tracking error.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, HDFC Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund returned 1.82%, showing a positive delta of 3.02%. The one-month performance shows a positive trend, with the fund delivering 5.44%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|Nifty 50 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|8.88%
|4.08%
|4.80%
|1 Year
|32.11%
|16.38%
|15.73%
|3 Years
|0.00%
|40.22%
|-40.22%
|5 Years
|0.00%
|101.49%
|-101.49%
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|Suzlon Energy
|2.38%
|Max Healthcare Institute
|2.26%
|BSE
|1.81%
|Indian Hotels Company
|1.78%
|Persistent Systems
|1.71%
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Software & Programming
|7.98%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|6.97%
|Regional Banks
|6.95%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|5.59%
|Construction Services
|5.32%
|Consumer Financial Services
|5.03%
|Misc. Capital Goods
|4.52%
|Electronic Instr. & Controls
|4.0%
|Investment Services
|3.75%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|3.38%
|Healthcare Facilities
|3.24%
|Personal & Household Prods.
|3.09%
|Oil & Gas Operations
|2.69%
|Misc. Fabricated Products
|2.64%
|Iron & Steel
|2.36%
|Tires
|1.95%
|Hotels & Motels
|1.78%
|Audio & Video Equipment
|1.59%
|Fabricated Plastic & Rubber
|1.48%
|Construction - Raw Materials
|1.45%
|Recreational Products
|1.43%
|Electric Utilities
|1.4%
|Insurance (Accident & Health)
|1.27%
|Metal Mining
|1.26%
|Communications Services
|1.2%
|Major Drugs
|1.17%
|Food Processing
|0.9%
|Business Services
|0.89%
|Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|0.89%
|Misc. Transportation
|0.85%
|Real Estate Operations
|0.83%
|Apparel/Accessories
|0.79%
|Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures
|0.77%
|Insurance (Life)
|0.77%
|Retail (Catalog & Mail Order)
|0.74%
|Natural Gas Utilities
|0.71%
|Railroads
|0.7%
|Water Transportation
|0.69%
|Retail (Specialty)
|0.61%
|Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber
|0.53%
|Retail (Apparel)
|0.48%
|Beverages (Alcoholic)
|0.43%
|Constr. & Agric. Machinery
|0.38%
|Appliance & Tool
|0.31%
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.3%
|Textiles - Non Apparel
|0.25%
|Broadcasting & Cable TV
|0.19%
|Insurance (Miscellaneous)
|0.14%
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.52, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 14.03% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value
|Suzlon Energy
|941999.0
|874683.0
|5.86
|Max Healthcare Institute
|59019.0
|54802.0
|5.58
|BSE
|10778.0
|10008.0
|4.47
|Indian Hotels Company
|69676.0
|64697.0
|4.38
|Persistent Systems
|8441.0
|7838.0
|4.22
|PB Fintech
|25179.0
|23380.0
|3.98
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|3001.0
|2787.0
|3.92
|Lupin
|19156.0
|17787.0
|3.89
|Coforge
|5275.0
|4898.0
|3.74
|Federal Bank
|194459.0
|180563.0
|3.69
|Tube Investments Of India
|8455.0
|7851.0
|3.52
|Cummins India
|10765.0
|9996.0
|3.50
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|50776.0
|47147.0
|3.33
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|8035.0
|7461.0
|3.21
|IDFC First Bank
|664321.0
|485770.0
|3.21
|Indus Towers
|98691.0
|91639.0
|3.13
|Colgate Palmolive India
|10524.0
|9772.0
|3.00
|Aurobindo Pharma
|22222.0
|20634.0
|2.89
|Yes Bank
|1496644.0
|1389693.0
|2.84
|Voltas
|18137.0
|16841.0
|2.78
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|76284.0
|70832.0
|2.70
|P I Industries
|6448.0
|5987.0
|2.69
|Bharat Forge
|20244.0
|18797.0
|2.66
|Au Small Finance Bank
|44498.0
|41318.0
|2.54
|Marico
|41783.0
|38797.0
|2.49
|Godrej Properties
|9186.0
|8530.0
|2.46
|Sundaram Finance
|5411.0
|5024.0
|2.42
|SRF
|11529.0
|10705.0
|2.41
|Fortis Healthcare
|41378.0
|38421.0
|2.41
|Mphasis
|8964.0
|8324.0
|2.40
|Max Financial Services
|19609.0
|18208.0
|2.34
|Sona Blw Precision Forgings
|35570.0
|33028.0
|2.27
|Polycab India
|3748.0
|3480.0
|2.26
|Torrent Power
|13274.0
|12326.0
|2.25
|Alkem Laboratories
|4153.0
|3856.0
|2.23
|Ashok Leyland
|113783.0
|105652.0
|2.20
|Gmr Airports
|284803.0
|264450.0
|2.10
|Phoenix Mills
|14805.0
|13747.0
|2.10
|UPL
|40196.0
|37324.0
|2.07
|Supreme Industries
|5130.0
|4764.0
|2.05
|Prestige Estates Projects
|13394.0
|12437.0
|2.04
|APL Apollo Tubes
|14367.0
|13340.0
|2.03
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|45088.0
|41866.0
|1.98
|Page Industries
|488.0
|453.0
|1.96
|Oil India
|43306.0
|40211.0
|1.90
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|1871.0
|1737.0
|1.90
|One 97 Communications
|26814.0
|24898.0
|1.89
|NMDC
|91483.0
|84945.0
|1.89
|MRF
|169.0
|153.0
|1.88
|Mankind Pharma
|7499.0
|6963.0
|1.86
|Petronet LNG
|59524.0
|55270.0
|1.85
|Solar Industries India
|1935.0
|1796.0
|1.84
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|108079.0
|100356.0
|1.83
|Tata Elxsi
|2751.0
|2555.0
|1.80
|Container Corporation Of India
|21870.0
|20308.0
|1.73
|Oberoi Realty
|9346.0
|8678.0
|1.71
|KEI Industries
|4472.0
|4153.0
|1.69
|Balkrishna Industries
|6382.0
|5926.0
|1.69
|KPIT Technologies
|12938.0
|12013.0
|1.68
|Jindal Stainless
|25896.0
|24046.0
|1.63
|Astral
|9817.0
|9115.0
|1.62
|IPCA Laboratories
|10784.0
|10013.0
|1.60
|Indian Bank
|28059.0
|26054.0
|1.55
|Tata Communications
|9327.0
|8660.0
|1.54
|Exide Industries
|36151.0
|33568.0
|1.53
|Muthoot Finance
|8513.0
|7905.0
|1.53
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|23763.0
|22065.0
|1.52
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|24817.0
|23044.0
|1.52
|Coromandel International
|9301.0
|8637.0
|1.45
|Vodafone Idea
|1874002.0
|1740085.0
|1.42
|Thermax
|3074.0
|2855.0
|1.41
|LIC Housing Finance
|23880.0
|22174.0
|1.40
|Deepak Nitrite
|5463.0
|5072.0
|1.34
|JK Cement
|3321.0
|3084.0
|1.34
|Tata Chemicals
|12437.0
|11548.0
|1.33
|Patanjali Foods
|7837.0
|7277.0
|1.31
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3243.0
|3011.0
|1.30
|Uno Minda
|14196.0
|13182.0
|1.30
|Apollo Tyres
|26428.0
|24540.0
|1.24
|Steel Authority Of India
|114789.0
|106586.0
|1.24
|Delhivery
|36804.0
|34174.0
|1.22
|Hindustan Zinc
|23678.0
|21986.0
|1.22
|Linde India
|1671.0
|1551.0
|1.19
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial
|46973.0
|43616.0
|1.19
|ACC
|5406.0
|5019.0
|1.17
|Syngene International
|14328.0
|13304.0
|1.15
|Carborundum Universal
|8831.0
|8200.0
|1.14
|Berger Paints India
|22610.0
|20995.0
|1.13
|P&G Hygiene & Health Care
|752.0
|698.0
|1.13
|Abbott India
|415.0
|385.0
|1.12
|Bandhan Bank
|65927.0
|61216.0
|1.12
|Aia Engineering
|3118.0
|2895.0
|1.11
|Indraprastha Gas
|27849.0
|25859.0
|1.09
|Dalmia Bharat
|6347.0
|5893.0
|1.09
|Hitachi Energy India
|835.0
|775.0
|1.08
|United Breweries
|5978.0
|5551.0
|1.07
|Aditya Birla Capital
|56516.0
|52477.0
|1.07
|Sundram Fasteners
|8518.0
|7910.0
|1.07
|Biocon
|35729.0
|33176.0
|1.05
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|53501.0
|49677.0
|1.05
|Emami
|15658.0
|14539.0
|1.03
|Schaeffler India
|3197.0
|2969.0
|1.03
|L&T Technology Services
|2178.0
|2022.0
|1.01
|CRISIL
|1935.0
|1797.0
|0.99
|Bank Of India
|96489.0
|89594.0
|0.98
|Gland Pharma
|6319.0
|5867.0
|0.97
|Ajanta Pharmaceuticals
|3343.0
|3104.0
|0.96
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|10361.0
|9620.0
|0.94
|Escorts Kubota
|2667.0
|2477.0
|0.93
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2436.0
|2262.0
|0.93
|Tata Technologies
|9787.0
|9087.0
|0.92
|Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
|31780.0
|29509.0
|0.91
|Nippon Life
|13737.0
|12755.0
|0.91
|Timken India
|2853.0
|2649.0
|0.90
|SKF India
|1848.0
|1716.0
|0.89
|L&T FINANCE
|63728.0
|59174.0
|0.87
|General Insurance Corporation Of India
|24554.0
|22799.0
|0.85
|Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals
|3294.0
|3058.0
|0.83
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|39850.0
|37002.0
|0.81
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|23005.0
|21361.0
|0.80
|Star Health and Allied Insurance
|17021.0
|15805.0
|0.80
|Cochin Shipyard
|5640.0
|5256.0
|0.79
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|157563.0
|146304.0
|0.76
|Grindwell Norton
|3683.0
|3420.0
|0.76
|Honeywell Automation India
|181.0
|165.0
|0.76
|3M India
|226.0
|209.0
|0.76
|BHARAT DYNAMICS
|7318.0
|6795.0
|0.74
|Global Health
|6596.0
|6125.0
|0.68
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1052.0
|977.0
|0.68
|Gujarat Gas Company
|13695.0
|12716.0
|0.67
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|487.0
|452.0
|0.65
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|166578.0
|115998.0
|0.64
|Bayer Cropscience
|1013.0
|940.0
|0.63
|NLC India
|25907.0
|24055.0
|0.62
|K P R Mill
|7138.0
|6628.0
|0.62
|Endurance Technologies
|2799.0
|2599.0
|0.62
|JSW Infrastructure
|21086.0
|19579.0
|0.62
|SJVN
|56797.0
|52738.0
|0.60
|Godrej Industries
|5209.0
|4837.0
|0.51
|Sun TV Network
|6748.0
|6265.0
|0.48
|ADANI WILMAR
|12551.0
|11654.0
|0.41
|Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan
|4947.0
|4593.0
|0.40
|The New India Assurance Company
|19110.0
|17744.0
|0.35
|IDBI Bank
|44583.0
|41397.0
|0.35
|Indian Overseas Bank
|54470.0
|50577.0
|0.28
|Metro Brands
|2469.0
|2293.0
|0.28
|Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals
|14551.0
|13511.0
|0.20
