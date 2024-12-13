Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / HDFC Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund performance review analysis for December

HDFC Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund performance review analysis for December

Livemint

HDFC Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of HDFC Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

HDFC Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund performance review analysis for December

HDFC NIFTY Midcap 150 Index Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: HDFC NIFTY Midcap 150 Index Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Arun Agarwal,Nirman Morakhia, remains a prominent player in the Index Funds. HDFC Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 246.47 crore. Under the guidance of Arun Agarwal,Nirman Morakhia, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate returns that are commensurate (before fees and expenses) with the performance of the NIFTY Midcap 150 Index, subject to tracking error. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, HDFC Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund returned 1.82%, showing a positive delta of 3.02%. The one-month performance shows a positive trend, with the fund delivering 5.44%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 8.88% 4.08% 4.80%
1 Year 32.11% 16.38% 15.73%
3 Years 0.00% 40.22% -40.22%
5 Years 0.00% 101.49% -101.49%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Suzlon Energy2.38%
Max Healthcare Institute2.26%
BSE1.81%
Indian Hotels Company1.78%
Persistent Systems1.71%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Software & Programming7.98%
Chemical Manufacturing6.97%
Regional Banks6.95%
Biotechnology & Drugs5.59%
Construction Services5.32%
Consumer Financial Services5.03%
Misc. Capital Goods4.52%
Electronic Instr. & Controls4.0%
Investment Services3.75%
Auto & Truck Parts3.38%
Healthcare Facilities3.24%
Personal & Household Prods.3.09%
Oil & Gas Operations2.69%
Misc. Fabricated Products2.64%
Iron & Steel2.36%
Tires1.95%
Hotels & Motels1.78%
Audio & Video Equipment1.59%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber1.48%
Construction - Raw Materials1.45%
Recreational Products1.43%
Electric Utilities1.4%
Insurance (Accident & Health)1.27%
Metal Mining1.26%
Communications Services1.2%
Major Drugs1.17%
Food Processing0.9%
Business Services0.89%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers0.89%
Misc. Transportation0.85%
Real Estate Operations0.83%
Apparel/Accessories0.79%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures0.77%
Insurance (Life)0.77%
Retail (Catalog & Mail Order)0.74%
Natural Gas Utilities0.71%
Railroads0.7%
Water Transportation0.69%
Retail (Specialty)0.61%
Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber0.53%
Retail (Apparel)0.48%
Beverages (Alcoholic)0.43%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery0.38%
Appliance & Tool0.31%
Aerospace & Defense0.3%
Textiles - Non Apparel0.25%
Broadcasting & Cable TV0.19%
Insurance (Miscellaneous)0.14%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.52, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 14.03% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value
Suzlon Energy941999.0874683.05.86
Max Healthcare Institute59019.054802.05.58
BSE10778.010008.04.47
Indian Hotels Company69676.064697.04.38
Persistent Systems8441.07838.04.22
PB Fintech25179.023380.03.98
Dixon Technologies (India)3001.02787.03.92
Lupin19156.017787.03.89
Coforge5275.04898.03.74
Federal Bank194459.0180563.03.69
Tube Investments Of India8455.07851.03.52
Cummins India10765.09996.03.50
CG Power & Industrial Solutions50776.047147.03.33
HDFC Asset Management Company8035.07461.03.21
IDFC First Bank664321.0485770.03.21
Indus Towers98691.091639.03.13
Colgate Palmolive India10524.09772.03.00
Aurobindo Pharma22222.020634.02.89
Yes Bank1496644.01389693.02.84
Voltas18137.016841.02.78
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation76284.070832.02.70
P I Industries6448.05987.02.69
Bharat Forge20244.018797.02.66
Au Small Finance Bank44498.041318.02.54
Marico41783.038797.02.49
Godrej Properties9186.08530.02.46
Sundaram Finance5411.05024.02.42
SRF11529.010705.02.41
Fortis Healthcare41378.038421.02.41
Mphasis8964.08324.02.40
Max Financial Services19609.018208.02.34
Sona Blw Precision Forgings35570.033028.02.27
Polycab India3748.03480.02.26
Torrent Power13274.012326.02.25
Alkem Laboratories4153.03856.02.23
Ashok Leyland113783.0105652.02.20
Gmr Airports284803.0264450.02.10
Phoenix Mills14805.013747.02.10
UPL40196.037324.02.07
Supreme Industries5130.04764.02.05
Prestige Estates Projects13394.012437.02.04
APL Apollo Tubes14367.013340.02.03
Rail Vikas Nigam45088.041866.01.98
Page Industries488.0453.01.96
Oil India43306.040211.01.90
Oracle Financial Services Softwa1871.01737.01.90
One 97 Communications26814.024898.01.89
NMDC91483.084945.01.89
MRF169.0153.01.88
Mankind Pharma7499.06963.01.86
Petronet LNG59524.055270.01.85
Solar Industries India1935.01796.01.84
FSN E-Commerce Ventures108079.0100356.01.83
Tata Elxsi2751.02555.01.80
Container Corporation Of India21870.020308.01.73
Oberoi Realty9346.08678.01.71
KEI Industries4472.04153.01.69
Balkrishna Industries6382.05926.01.69
KPIT Technologies12938.012013.01.68
Jindal Stainless25896.024046.01.63
Astral9817.09115.01.62
IPCA Laboratories10784.010013.01.60
Indian Bank28059.026054.01.55
Tata Communications9327.08660.01.54
Exide Industries36151.033568.01.53
Muthoot Finance8513.07905.01.53
SBI Cards & Payment Services23763.022065.01.52
Kalyan Jewellers India24817.023044.01.52
Coromandel International9301.08637.01.45
Vodafone Idea1874002.01740085.01.42
Thermax3074.02855.01.41
LIC Housing Finance23880.022174.01.40
Deepak Nitrite5463.05072.01.34
JK Cement3321.03084.01.34
Tata Chemicals12437.011548.01.33
Patanjali Foods7837.07277.01.31
Gujarat Fluorochemicals3243.03011.01.30
Uno Minda14196.013182.01.30
Apollo Tyres26428.024540.01.24
Steel Authority Of India114789.0106586.01.24
Delhivery36804.034174.01.22
Hindustan Zinc23678.021986.01.22
Linde India1671.01551.01.19
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial46973.043616.01.19
ACC5406.05019.01.17
Syngene International14328.013304.01.15
Carborundum Universal8831.08200.01.14
Berger Paints India22610.020995.01.13
P&G Hygiene & Health Care752.0698.01.13
Abbott India415.0385.01.12
Bandhan Bank65927.061216.01.12
Aia Engineering3118.02895.01.11
Indraprastha Gas27849.025859.01.09
Dalmia Bharat6347.05893.01.09
Hitachi Energy India835.0775.01.08
United Breweries5978.05551.01.07
Aditya Birla Capital56516.052477.01.07
Sundram Fasteners8518.07910.01.07
Biocon35729.033176.01.05
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency53501.049677.01.05
Emami15658.014539.01.03
Schaeffler India3197.02969.01.03
L&T Technology Services2178.02022.01.01
CRISIL1935.01797.00.99
Bank Of India96489.089594.00.98
Gland Pharma6319.05867.00.97
Ajanta Pharmaceuticals3343.03104.00.96
Lloyds Metals & Energy10361.09620.00.94
Escorts Kubota2667.02477.00.93
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders2436.02262.00.93
Tata Technologies9787.09087.00.92
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail31780.029509.00.91
Nippon Life13737.012755.00.91
Timken India2853.02649.00.90
SKF India1848.01716.00.89
L&T FINANCE63728.059174.00.87
General Insurance Corporation Of India24554.022799.00.85
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals3294.03058.00.83
Housing & Urban Development Corporation39850.037002.00.81
Poonawalla Fincorp23005.021361.00.80
Star Health and Allied Insurance17021.015805.00.80
Cochin Shipyard5640.05256.00.79
IRB Infrastructure Developers157563.0146304.00.76
Grindwell Norton3683.03420.00.76
Honeywell Automation India181.0165.00.76
3M India226.0209.00.76
BHARAT DYNAMICS7318.06795.00.74
Global Health6596.06125.00.68
Tata Investment Corporation1052.0977.00.68
Gujarat Gas Company13695.012716.00.67
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India487.0452.00.65
Bank Of Maharashtra166578.0115998.00.64
Bayer Cropscience1013.0940.00.63
NLC India25907.024055.00.62
K P R Mill7138.06628.00.62
Endurance Technologies2799.02599.00.62
JSW Infrastructure21086.019579.00.62
SJVN56797.052738.00.60
Godrej Industries5209.04837.00.51
Sun TV Network6748.06265.00.48
ADANI WILMAR12551.011654.00.41
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan4947.04593.00.40
The New India Assurance Company19110.017744.00.35
IDBI Bank44583.041397.00.35
Indian Overseas Bank54470.050577.00.28
Metro Brands2469.02293.00.28
Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals14551.013511.00.20

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.