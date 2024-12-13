HDFC Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of HDFC Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

HDFC NIFTY Midcap 150 Index Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: HDFC NIFTY Midcap 150 Index Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Arun Agarwal,Nirman Morakhia, remains a prominent player in the Index Funds. HDFC Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹246.47 crore. Under the guidance of Arun Agarwal,Nirman Morakhia, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate returns that are commensurate (before fees and expenses) with the performance of the NIFTY Midcap 150 Index, subject to tracking error. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, HDFC Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund returned 1.82%, showing a positive delta of 3.02%. The one-month performance shows a positive trend, with the fund delivering 5.44%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 8.88% 4.08% 4.80% 1 Year 32.11% 16.38% 15.73% 3 Years 0.00% 40.22% -40.22% 5 Years 0.00% 101.49% -101.49%

Top Holdings of the Fund {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Software & Programming 7.98% Chemical Manufacturing 6.97% Regional Banks 6.95% Biotechnology & Drugs 5.59% Construction Services 5.32% Consumer Financial Services 5.03% Misc. Capital Goods 4.52% Electronic Instr. & Controls 4.0% Investment Services 3.75% Auto & Truck Parts 3.38% Healthcare Facilities 3.24% Personal & Household Prods. 3.09% Oil & Gas Operations 2.69% Misc. Fabricated Products 2.64% Iron & Steel 2.36% Tires 1.95% Hotels & Motels 1.78% Audio & Video Equipment 1.59% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 1.48% Construction - Raw Materials 1.45% Recreational Products 1.43% Electric Utilities 1.4% Insurance (Accident & Health) 1.27% Metal Mining 1.26% Communications Services 1.2% Major Drugs 1.17% Food Processing 0.9% Business Services 0.89% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 0.89% Misc. Transportation 0.85% Real Estate Operations 0.83% Apparel/Accessories 0.79% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 0.77% Insurance (Life) 0.77% Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) 0.74% Natural Gas Utilities 0.71% Railroads 0.7% Water Transportation 0.69% Retail (Specialty) 0.61% Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber 0.53% Retail (Apparel) 0.48% Beverages (Alcoholic) 0.43% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 0.38% Appliance & Tool 0.31% Aerospace & Defense 0.3% Textiles - Non Apparel 0.25% Broadcasting & Cable TV 0.19% Insurance (Miscellaneous) 0.14%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.52, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 14.03% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

