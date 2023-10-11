HDFC Sec has sell/reduce calls on these 5 stocks with up to 47% downside

5 Photos . Updated: 11 Oct 2023, 03:27 PM IST

Share Via

In a recent note, brokerage house HDFC Securities ... moreIn a recent note, brokerage house HDFC Securities noted that it is cautious on equity markets on high valuations. Rising crude prices and weak export markets pose risks to earnings and it advises caution in the short to medium term. It has listed 5 stocks with sell calls. Let's take a look:

1/5Devyani International: The brokerage has a reduce call on the stock with a target price of ₹ 115, indicating a potential downside of over 47%. It said that Devyani reported yet another operationally soft print on weak SSSG—revenue growth for both KFC and Pizza Hut due to a depressed consumer spending environment. The stabilizing raw material basket, general QoQ improvement and price increases in April’23 (for KFC) enabled sequential improvement in margin. However, they remained under pressure YoY. Also, management has lowered its Pizza Hut store opening guidance to 70-75 (from 100) as it looks to cumulatively open 275-300 stores in FY24. HDFC expects near-term pressure on both demand and margins to persist.

2/5Trent: The brokerage has a sell call on the stock with a target price of ₹ 1,350, indicating a potential downside of 34%. Trent’s relentless focus on improving its value proposition is evident in its financials. Across formats (Westside, Zudio and Star), the benefits of sourcing margins continue to be passed on to end consumers, and retailing costs have significantly decreased, noted HDFC. The firm continues to run circles around peers in terms of growth. Its disciplined working capital management and well-capitalised balance sheet remain best-in-class. However, its heady valuation restrains the brokerage from becoming constructive on the stock.

3/5Deepak Nitrite: The brokerage has a sell call on the stock with a target price of ₹ 1,403, indicating a potential downside of 32%. It believes that input, utility and logistic costs will continue to put pressure on the company’s margin and further growth in subsidiary Deepak Phenolics is capped as the phenol plant is already running at over full capacity. EBITDA/APAT was 37/32 percent below estimates in the June quarter, owing to a 6 percent fall in revenue, higher-than-expected raw material costs, and higher-than-expected other expenses, offset by lower-than-expected depreciation and higher-than-expected other income, it noted.

4/5Supreme Industries: The brokerage has a reduce call on the stock with a target price of ₹ 2,910, indicating a potential downside of 28%. HDFC expects Supreme Industries’ volume to outpace industry growth YoY, however, its high valuation leaves no room for upsides, it added.