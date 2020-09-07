HDFC Securities top 3 positional stock picks

Kirloskar Oil Engines : The last traded price was ₹122. The brokerage house has fixed the target price at ₹132/145 with a time horizon of up to three months. Stop loss at ₹108. "This upside breakout is positive signal for the stock price and a sustainable upmove from here could open up an upside pattern target of ₹140 and above in the next few months. The volume expanded sharply this week along with the upside breakout of the stock price. The Weekly 14 period RSI is also signal further strengthening of upside momentum. The overall bullish chart pattern of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd indicate long trading opportunity," said the report.