HDFC Small Cap Fund-Direct Growth Option performance review analysis for December: HDFC Small Cap Fund-Direct Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Chirag Setalvad,Dhruv Muchhal, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. HDFC Small Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹33504.02 crore. Under the guidance of Chirag Setalvad,Dhruv Muchhal, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide long-term capital appreciation /income by investing predominantly in Small-Cap companies. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, HDFC Small Cap Fund returned 1.91%, showing a positive delta of 3.57%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 5.39%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|Nifty 50 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|14.13%
|4.08%
|10.05%
|1 Year
|31.52%
|16.38%
|15.14%
|3 Years
|26.14%
|40.22%
|-14.08%
|5 Years
|32.63%
|101.49%
|-68.86%
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|Firstsource Solutions
|5.96%
|Eclerx Services
|3.23%
|Bank Of Baroda
|3.21%
|Aster DM Healthcare
|3.14%
|Sonata Software
|2.54%
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Computer Services
|9.19%
|Regional Banks
|8.49%
|Healthcare Facilities
|7.33%
|Construction Services
|6.97%
|Electronic Instr. & Controls
|6.15%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|5.66%
|Misc. Fabricated Products
|4.24%
|Software & Programming
|4.19%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|3.9%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|2.71%
|Misc. Capital Goods
|2.59%
|Trucking
|2.52%
|Personal & Household Prods.
|2.24%
|Iron & Steel
|2.16%
|Water Transportation
|2.11%
|Motion Pictures
|1.92%
|Air Courier
|1.71%
|Apparel/Accessories
|1.57%
|Major Drugs
|1.36%
|Hotels & Motels
|1.21%
|Investment Services
|1.21%
|Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures
|1.21%
|Retail (Department & Discount)
|1.02%
|Retail (Specialty)
|1.0%
|Business Services
|0.88%
|Computer Peripherals
|0.79%
|Printing & Publishing
|0.56%
|Fabricated Plastic & Rubber
|0.55%
|Consumer Financial Services
|0.52%
|Misc. Transportation
|0.52%
|Casinos & Gaming
|0.35%
|Tires
|0.32%
|Broadcasting & Cable TV
|0.31%
|Constr. & Agric. Machinery
|0.27%
|Containers & Packaging
|0.05%
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.43, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.24 and 1.06, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.95% for one year, 14.66% for three years, and 23.04% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value
|City Union Bank
|0.48%
|9178421
|161.31
|Occl
|0.07%
|2652287
|23.78
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value
|Aster DM Healthcare
|2.3920534E7
|2.3670534E7
|1052.40
|Sonata Software
|1.3955171E7
|1.391753E7
|851.76
|Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc
|1.1625639E7
|1.1465704E7
|624.77
|Suprajit Engineering
|1.1125639E7
|1.1075639E7
|569.46
|Blue Dart Express
|587001.0
|580792.0
|472.93
|Transport Corporation Of India
|4226016.0
|4210253.0
|454.65
|CIE Automotive India
|9085112.0
|8964511.0
|445.36
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|6.4514526E7
|6.3014526E7
|440.41
|Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
|673151.0
|620689.0
|404.44
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|2780360.0
|2778137.0
|365.90
|Shoppers Stop
|5064694.0
|5058460.0
|340.31
|Zensar Technologies
|4574447.0
|4493033.0
|316.22
|The Anup Engineering
|1213298.0
|849165.0
|295.65
|Indigo Paints
|1994681.0
|1638656.0
|269.63
|Ion Exchange India
|3899845.0
|3755736.0
|263.66
|GR Infraprojects
|1396515.0
|1394715.0
|225.85
|Insecticides India
|2648391.0
|2605545.0
|224.08
|GMM Pfaudler
|1716076.0
|1471435.0
|205.96
|IFGL Refractories
|3378310.0
|3374155.0
|190.83
|Birlasoft
|3438542.0
|3138542.0
|172.66
|Pearl Global Industries
|1536935.0
|1486935.0
|144.00
|TCI Express
|1110683.0
|1040052.0
|101.29
|Fiem Industries
|681780.0
|591269.0
|91.36
|Lumax Industries
|309423.0
|250431.0
|61.80
|TCPL Packaging
|70952.0
|56755.0
|17.48
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value
|Firstsource Solutions
|5.9458555E7
|5.8686126E7
|1996.51
|Eris Lifesciences
|6024193.0
|5824193.0
|770.63
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|5622939.0
|5472939.0
|705.69
|Apar Industries
|575371.0
|505371.0
|508.53
|Voltamp Transformers
|437095.0
|427095.0
|495.51
|Chalet Hotels
|4676949.0
|4635915.0
|403.75
|Safari Industries India
|1754222.0
|1729222.0
|381.71
|Aditya Vision
|7750960.0
|7393568.0
|335.49
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|9250000.0
|8750000.0
|172.70
|Cyient
|1233251.0
|339790.0
|62.38
|Awfis Space Solutions
|1104405.0
|895528.0
|60.85
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
