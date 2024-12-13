Hello User
HDFC Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for December

Livemint

HDFC Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of HDFC Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

HDFC Small Cap Fund-Direct Growth Option performance review analysis for December: HDFC Small Cap Fund-Direct Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Chirag Setalvad,Dhruv Muchhal, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. HDFC Small Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 33504.02 crore. Under the guidance of Chirag Setalvad,Dhruv Muchhal, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide long-term capital appreciation /income by investing predominantly in Small-Cap companies. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, HDFC Small Cap Fund returned 1.91%, showing a positive delta of 3.57%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 5.39%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 14.13% 4.08% 10.05%
1 Year 31.52% 16.38% 15.14%
3 Years 26.14% 40.22% -14.08%
5 Years 32.63% 101.49% -68.86%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Firstsource Solutions5.96%
Eclerx Services3.23%
Bank Of Baroda3.21%
Aster DM Healthcare3.14%
Sonata Software2.54%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Computer Services9.19%
Regional Banks8.49%
Healthcare Facilities7.33%
Construction Services6.97%
Electronic Instr. & Controls6.15%
Chemical Manufacturing5.66%
Misc. Fabricated Products4.24%
Software & Programming4.19%
Auto & Truck Parts3.9%
Biotechnology & Drugs2.71%
Misc. Capital Goods2.59%
Trucking2.52%
Personal & Household Prods.2.24%
Iron & Steel2.16%
Water Transportation2.11%
Motion Pictures1.92%
Air Courier1.71%
Apparel/Accessories1.57%
Major Drugs1.36%
Hotels & Motels1.21%
Investment Services1.21%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures1.21%
Retail (Department & Discount)1.02%
Retail (Specialty)1.0%
Business Services0.88%
Computer Peripherals0.79%
Printing & Publishing0.56%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber0.55%
Consumer Financial Services0.52%
Misc. Transportation0.52%
Casinos & Gaming0.35%
Tires0.32%
Broadcasting & Cable TV0.31%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery0.27%
Containers & Packaging0.05%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.43, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.24 and 1.06, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.95% for one year, 14.66% for three years, and 23.04% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value
City Union Bank0.48%9178421161.31
Occl0.07%265228723.78

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value
Aster DM Healthcare2.3920534E72.3670534E71052.40
Sonata Software1.3955171E71.391753E7851.76
Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc1.1625639E71.1465704E7624.77
Suprajit Engineering1.1125639E71.1075639E7569.46
Blue Dart Express587001.0580792.0472.93
Transport Corporation Of India4226016.04210253.0454.65
CIE Automotive India9085112.08964511.0445.36
Equitas Small Finance Bank6.4514526E76.3014526E7440.41
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India673151.0620689.0404.44
LG Balakrishnan & Bros2780360.02778137.0365.90
Shoppers Stop5064694.05058460.0340.31
Zensar Technologies4574447.04493033.0316.22
The Anup Engineering1213298.0849165.0295.65
Indigo Paints1994681.01638656.0269.63
Ion Exchange India3899845.03755736.0263.66
GR Infraprojects1396515.01394715.0225.85
Insecticides India2648391.02605545.0224.08
GMM Pfaudler1716076.01471435.0205.96
IFGL Refractories3378310.03374155.0190.83
Birlasoft3438542.03138542.0172.66
Pearl Global Industries1536935.01486935.0144.00
TCI Express1110683.01040052.0101.29
Fiem Industries681780.0591269.091.36
Lumax Industries309423.0250431.061.80
TCPL Packaging70952.056755.017.48

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value
Firstsource Solutions5.9458555E75.8686126E71996.51
Eris Lifesciences6024193.05824193.0770.63
Great Eastern Shipping Company5622939.05472939.0705.69
Apar Industries575371.0505371.0508.53
Voltamp Transformers437095.0427095.0495.51
Chalet Hotels4676949.04635915.0403.75
Safari Industries India1754222.01729222.0381.71
Aditya Vision7750960.07393568.0335.49
Gujarat Pipavav Port9250000.08750000.0172.70
Cyient1233251.0339790.062.38
Awfis Space Solutions1104405.0895528.060.85

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

