HDFC Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for December

HDFC Small Cap Fund-Direct Growth Option performance review analysis for December: HDFC Small Cap Fund-Direct Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Chirag Setalvad,Dhruv Muchhal, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. HDFC Small Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹33504.02 crore. Under the guidance of Chirag Setalvad,Dhruv Muchhal, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide long-term capital appreciation /income by investing predominantly in Small-Cap companies. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, HDFC Small Cap Fund returned 1.91%, showing a positive delta of 3.57%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 5.39%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 14.13% 4.08% 10.05% 1 Year 31.52% 16.38% 15.14% 3 Years 26.14% 40.22% -14.08% 5 Years 32.63% 101.49% -68.86%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Computer Services 9.19% Regional Banks 8.49% Healthcare Facilities 7.33% Construction Services 6.97% Electronic Instr. & Controls 6.15% Chemical Manufacturing 5.66% Misc. Fabricated Products 4.24% Software & Programming 4.19% Auto & Truck Parts 3.9% Biotechnology & Drugs 2.71% Misc. Capital Goods 2.59% Trucking 2.52% Personal & Household Prods. 2.24% Iron & Steel 2.16% Water Transportation 2.11% Motion Pictures 1.92% Air Courier 1.71% Apparel/Accessories 1.57% Major Drugs 1.36% Hotels & Motels 1.21% Investment Services 1.21% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 1.21% Retail (Department & Discount) 1.02% Retail (Specialty) 1.0% Business Services 0.88% Computer Peripherals 0.79% Printing & Publishing 0.56% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 0.55% Consumer Financial Services 0.52% Misc. Transportation 0.52% Casinos & Gaming 0.35% Tires 0.32% Broadcasting & Cable TV 0.31% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 0.27% Containers & Packaging 0.05%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.43, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.24 and 1.06, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.95% for one year, 14.66% for three years, and 23.04% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value City Union Bank 0.48% 9178421 161.31 Occl 0.07% 2652287 23.78

