HDFC Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for December

HDFC Small Cap Fund-Direct Growth Option performance review analysis for December: HDFC Small Cap Fund-Direct Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Chirag Setalvad,Dhruv Muchhal, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. HDFC Small Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹33504.02 crore. Under the guidance of Chirag Setalvad,Dhruv Muchhal, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide long-term capital appreciation /income by investing predominantly in Small-Cap companies. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, HDFC Small Cap Fund returned 1.91%, showing a positive delta of 3.57%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 5.39%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|Nifty 50 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|14.13%
|4.08%
|10.05%
|1 Year
|31.52%
|16.38%
|15.14%
|3 Years
|26.14%
|40.22%
|-14.08%
|5 Years
|32.63%
|101.49%
|-68.86%
Top Holdings of the Fund
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|Firstsource Solutions
|5.96%
|Eclerx Services
|3.23%
|Bank Of Baroda
|3.21%
|Aster DM Healthcare
|3.14%
|Sonata Software
|2.54%
Sector Allocation of the Fund
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Computer Services
|9.19%
|Regional Banks
|8.49%
|Healthcare Facilities
|7.33%
|Construction Services
|6.97%
|Electronic Instr. & Controls
|6.15%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|5.66%
|Misc. Fabricated Products
|4.24%
|Software & Programming
|4.19%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|3.9%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|2.71%
|Misc. Capital Goods
|2.59%
|Trucking
|2.52%
|Personal & Household Prods.
|2.24%
|Iron & Steel
|2.16%
|Water Transportation
|2.11%
|Motion Pictures
|1.92%
|Air Courier
|1.71%
|Apparel/Accessories
|1.57%
|Major Drugs
|1.36%
|Hotels & Motels
|1.21%
|Investment Services
|1.21%
|Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures
|1.21%
|Retail (Department & Discount)
|1.02%
|Retail (Specialty)
|1.0%
|Business Services
|0.88%
|Computer Peripherals
|0.79%
|Printing & Publishing
|0.56%
|Fabricated Plastic & Rubber
|0.55%
|Consumer Financial Services
|0.52%
|Misc. Transportation
|0.52%
|Casinos & Gaming
|0.35%
|Tires
|0.32%
|Broadcasting & Cable TV
|0.31%
|Constr. & Agric. Machinery
|0.27%
|Containers & Packaging
|0.05%
Risk Measurement
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.43, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.24 and 1.06, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.95% for one year, 14.66% for three years, and 23.04% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
Recent Portfolio Activity
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value
|City Union Bank
|0.48%
|9178421
|161.31
|Occl
|0.07%
|2652287
|23.78
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value
|Aster DM Healthcare
|2.3920534E7
|2.3670534E7
|1052.40
|Sonata Software
|1.3955171E7
|1.391753E7
|851.76
|Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc
|1.1625639E7
|1.1465704E7
|624.77
|Suprajit Engineering
|1.1125639E7
|1.1075639E7
|569.46
|Blue Dart Express
|587001.0
|580792.0
|472.93
|Transport Corporation Of India
|4226016.0
|4210253.0
|454.65
|CIE Automotive India
|9085112.0
|8964511.0
|445.36
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|6.4514526E7
|6.3014526E7
|440.41
|Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
|673151.0
|620689.0
|404.44
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|2780360.0
|2778137.0
|365.90
|Shoppers Stop
|5064694.0
|5058460.0
|340.31
|Zensar Technologies
|4574447.0
|4493033.0
|316.22
|The Anup Engineering
|1213298.0
|849165.0
|295.65
|Indigo Paints
|1994681.0
|1638656.0
|269.63
|Ion Exchange India
|3899845.0
|3755736.0
|263.66
|GR Infraprojects
|1396515.0
|1394715.0
|225.85
|Insecticides India
|2648391.0
|2605545.0
|224.08
|GMM Pfaudler
|1716076.0
|1471435.0
|205.96
|IFGL Refractories
|3378310.0
|3374155.0
|190.83
|Birlasoft
|3438542.0
|3138542.0
|172.66
|Pearl Global Industries
|1536935.0
|1486935.0
|144.00
|TCI Express
|1110683.0
|1040052.0
|101.29
|Fiem Industries
|681780.0
|591269.0
|91.36
|Lumax Industries
|309423.0
|250431.0
|61.80
|TCPL Packaging
|70952.0
|56755.0
|17.48
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value
|Firstsource Solutions
|5.9458555E7
|5.8686126E7
|1996.51
|Eris Lifesciences
|6024193.0
|5824193.0
|770.63
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|5622939.0
|5472939.0
|705.69
|Apar Industries
|575371.0
|505371.0
|508.53
|Voltamp Transformers
|437095.0
|427095.0
|495.51
|Chalet Hotels
|4676949.0
|4635915.0
|403.75
|Safari Industries India
|1754222.0
|1729222.0
|381.71
|Aditya Vision
|7750960.0
|7393568.0
|335.49
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|9250000.0
|8750000.0
|172.70
|Cyient
|1233251.0
|339790.0
|62.38
|Awfis Space Solutions
|1104405.0
|895528.0
|60.85
