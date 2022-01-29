Hedge fund Melvin lost $6.8 billion in a month. Winning it back is taking a lot longer

On forums such as Twitter and Reddit’s WallStreetBets, individual investors urged one another to inflict pain on Melvin by buying shares and bullish call options in companies it was believed to be shorting. From an average 87 mentions a day on Twitter and Reddit in the first seven days of that January, “Melvin" or “Gabe Plotkin" totaled an average of nearly 48,000 a day during the last seven, according to media-intelligence company Meltwater. Melvin hired a security firm to review hate mail sent to its office in Manhattan. Pranksters were sending pizza and GameStop gift certificates.