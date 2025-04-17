Markets
Will this sub- ₹10 lakh investment fund rattle hedge funds?
Summary
- Long-short funds which bet on both rising and falling markets are expected to take a bigger hit thanks to the tax edge enjoyed by specialized investment funds (SIFs), and a potentially large target market.
A new investment product designed to hook India's wealthier retail investors may eat hedge funds' lunch given their tax edge and target audience, industry executives said.
