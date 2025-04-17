Investors would prefer an SIF over an AIF given the lower entry barrier, said Amit Sahita, director of Fincode Advisory Services. "Even for a ₹1 crore investment, splitting it across 10 SIFs gives better liquidity. For example, if someone needs ₹20 lakh later, they can just redeem two SIFs, unlike an AIF, which locks the entire amount. Also, AIFs often come with long lock-in periods—three to seven years—whereas SIFs offer flexibility with no such restrictions, allowing easier exit if plans change." However, he added that investors might wait for the final rules on taxation, expense ratios and other parameters.