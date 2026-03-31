Hedge Funds Chase Yen Strength Plays on Intervention Fears

(Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund demand for dollar-yen options that profit from a decline in the pair has increased after the currency moved past 160, amplifying intervention rhetoric from Japan’s Ministry of Finance.

The yen fell to its weakest level since July 2024 on Monday, prompting Japan’s top currency official, Atsushi Mimura, to warn that authorities may take decisive action in the foreign exchange market if current conditions persist. The move follows similar remarks from Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama on March 27, when the pair closed above 160.

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Trading volume in the most active May put option — which rises in value if the pair declines — was more than three times that of the most active call on Monday, according to data from CME Group’s options central limit order book.

“There has been some hedge fund interest in USD/JPY options as a way to position for a sharp move lower in the event of potential intervention,” said Mukund Daga, global head of currency options at Barclays Plc in London.

He said activity has been concentrated in shorter-dated structures “pointing to a focus on near-term event risk rather than a broader directional shift.”

The yen has come under pressure in recent weeks as higher oil prices linked to the Iran conflict weigh on Japan’s trade balance, while haven demand has supported the dollar. The currency is down 1.9% against the greenback this year.

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Nomura has seen a marked increase in hedge fund demand for dollar-yen options since March 27, as spot approached 160 and intervention rhetoric intensified.

“While the broader theme for USD/JPY higher continues in the medium term, there’s been a pickup in tactical plays for intervention which has driven implied volatility higher in the front end of the curve,” said Sagar Sambrani, a senior foreign-exchange options trader at Nomura International Plc in London.

Sambrani also said some relative-value hedge funds, expecting the pair to remain range-bound in the near term, are taking advantage of elevated short-term implied volatility to sell dollar-yen options. Implied volatility — a gauge of expected moves over a given period — makes options more expensive as it rises.

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Japan’s finance ministry intervened in 2024 when the yen slid to about 160.17, and conducted additional interventions at levels around 157.99, 161.76 and 159.45. Officials have repeatedly emphasized that they are focused on excessive volatility rather than defending specific levels.

“In the short term, key resistance is near 162, which would see more verbal intervention from authorities,” said Mahjabeen Zaman, head of FX research at ANZ. Still, “the bar is higher in terms of USD/JPY levels for intervention because the shift higher is a function of a negative terms of trade shock rather than speculative flows.”

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