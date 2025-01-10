Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Helios Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Helios Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Helios Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Helios Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Helios Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Helios Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Helios Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Alok Bahl,Pratik Singh, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. Helios Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 2321.56 crore. Under the guidance of Alok Bahl,Pratik Singh, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity & equity related instruments across market capitalization. However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. This detailed review of Helios Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Helios Flexi Cap Fund returned -5.02%, showing a negative delta of -1.81% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -6.30% against the NIFTY 500’s -5.73%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 1.08% -4.35% 5.43%
1 Year 22.93% 12.61% 10.32%
3 Years 0.00% 41.84% -41.84%
5 Years 0.00% 120.27% -120.27%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank7.34%
ICICI Bank6.50%
Zomato3.97%
State Bank Of India3.65%
Tata Consultancy Services3.21%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks20.08%
Software & Programming12.91%
Consumer Financial Services4.89%
Computer Services3.97%
Investment Services3.64%
Beverages (Nonalcoholic)2.97%
Electric Utilities2.57%
Communications Services2.52%
Misc. Transportation2.4%
Insurance (Life)1.27%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.77, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 9.51% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
PB Fintech1.53%19307632.85
Coforge1.47%4141631.58
HDFC Asset Management Company1.39%6931229.81

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Zomato3727219.03523944.085.20
Varun Beverages1154627.01066567.063.76
Piramal Pharma3119535.02317791.062.23
One 97 Communications1011580.0793498.060.22
Infosys358169.0318783.056.02
NTPC1469353.01350923.055.14
KPIT Technologies323350.0291126.040.57

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

