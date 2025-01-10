Helios Large & Mid Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Helios Large & Mid Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Alok Bahl,Pratik Singh, remains a prominent player in the Large & Mid-Cap. Helios Large & Mid Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹213.95 crore. Under the guidance of Alok Bahl,Pratik Singh, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio that is invested predominantly in equity and equity related securities of large cap and mid cap companies. This detailed review of Helios Large & Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 50 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Helios Large & Mid Cap Fund returned -2.43%, showing a negative delta of -0.56% with respect to NIFTY 50. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -5.47% against the NIFTY 50’s -4.28%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 0.00% -3.16% 3.16% 1 Year 0.00% 8.96% -8.96% 3 Years 0.00% 30.84% -30.84% 5 Years 0.00% 92.19% -92.19%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 20.78% Software & Programming 15.77% Consumer Financial Services 6.24% Electric Utilities 4.69% Computer Services 4.38% Healthcare Facilities 3.85% Biotechnology & Drugs 2.82% Misc. Transportation 2.8% Beverages (Nonalcoholic) 2.69% Aerospace & Defense 2.36% Communications Services 2.22% Electronic Instr. & Controls 2.02% Iron & Steel 1.93% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 1.91% Hotels & Motels 1.89% Investment Services 1.87% Construction Services 1.84% Misc. Financial Services 1.77% Insurance (Life) 1.35% Appliance & Tool 0.54%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks: