Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Helios Large & Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Helios Large & Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Helios Large & Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Helios Large & Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Helios Large & Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Helios Large & Mid Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Helios Large & Mid Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Alok Bahl,Pratik Singh, remains a prominent player in the Large & Mid-Cap. Helios Large & Mid Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 213.95 crore. Under the guidance of Alok Bahl,Pratik Singh, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio that is invested predominantly in equity and equity related securities of large cap and mid cap companies. This detailed review of Helios Large & Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 50 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Helios Large & Mid Cap Fund returned -2.43%, showing a negative delta of -0.56% with respect to NIFTY 50. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -5.47% against the NIFTY 50’s -4.28%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 0.00% -3.16% 3.16%
1 Year 0.00% 8.96% -8.96%
3 Years 0.00% 30.84% -30.84%
5 Years 0.00% 92.19% -92.19%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
ICICI Bank8.04%
HDFC Bank7.28%
Zomato4.38%
State Bank Of India3.66%
Tata Consultancy Services3.56%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks20.78%
Software & Programming15.77%
Consumer Financial Services6.24%
Electric Utilities4.69%
Computer Services4.38%
Healthcare Facilities3.85%
Biotechnology & Drugs2.82%
Misc. Transportation2.8%
Beverages (Nonalcoholic)2.69%
Aerospace & Defense2.36%
Communications Services2.22%
Electronic Instr. & Controls2.02%
Iron & Steel1.93%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)1.91%
Hotels & Motels1.89%
Investment Services1.87%
Construction Services1.84%
Misc. Financial Services1.77%
Insurance (Life)1.35%
Appliance & Tool0.54%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
ICICI Bank8.04%11130014.39
HDFC Bank7.28%7499713.02
Zomato4.38%3240277.84
State Bank Of India3.66%797006.54
Tata Consultancy Services3.56%160356.37
One 97 Communications3.36%792246.02
PB Fintech2.92%306645.22
Infosys2.90%295295.19
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone2.80%363495.01
Varun Beverages2.69%804294.81
Coforge2.35%55004.20
NTPC2.27%996004.07
Bharti Airtel2.22%246323.98
HCL Technologies2.17%219733.89
Apar Industries2.02%35903.62
Fortis Healthcare1.99%570733.57
APL Apollo Tubes1.93%227003.46
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company1.91%178223.42
Indian Hotels Company1.89%500053.39
KPIT Technologies1.87%240433.35
HDFC Asset Management Company1.87%77883.35
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise1.86%47243.32
Power Grid Corporation Of India1.85%1029323.31
Phoenix Mills1.84%216563.30
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1.84%102683.29
Axis Bank1.80%277453.22
Shriram Finance1.77%101003.18
REC1.77%604643.16
Piramal Pharma1.69%1125513.03
Hindustan Aeronautics1.43%60242.56
HDFC Life Insurance Company1.35%336162.43
Bajaj Finance1.10%28541.97
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals0.98%64341.75
Bharat Electronics0.93%583551.67
Adani Energy Solutions0.57%105001.03
Honeywell Automation India0.54%2100.97

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.