Hercules Hoists, Vinny Overseas & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Hercules Hoists, Vinny Overseas, Creditaccess Grameen, Arman Financial Services, Mep Infrastructure Developers hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -24.2(-0.1%) points and Sensex was down by -202.46(-0.25%) points at 11 Oct 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -184.4(-0.36%) points at 11 Oct 2024 10:44:55 IST. Other stocks such as Page Industries, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Divis Laboratories, HCL Technologies, Shivalik Bimetal Controls hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top losers.