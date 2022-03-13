Here’s how oil’s historic surge is impacting Asia stock markets

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index, where material firms account for a quarter of the weighting, has declined 2% since Feb. 23, the day before Russia’s invasion into Ukraine. That’s versus a more than 7% slide for the MSCI Asia Pacific Index. Miners like Cimic Group Ltd. and Whitehaven Coal Ltd. have surged at least 27% during the period, while the Australian dollar was up more than 1% against the greenback as of late Friday in Asia.